3 similarities between GTA 6's Vice City and the OG Vice City (and 2 differences)

The GTA 6 trailer has been a massive success, garnering over 100 million views in a short time. Fans were incredibly impressed with how Rockstar Games handled Vice City, as it looked impeccable with enhanced graphics. While there are some obvious similarities between the new Vice City and the original from 2002, there are also a few differences.

Notably, the graphics and textures of NPCs and the buildings in the city are better, making them look more photorealistic. However, players could still recognize a couple of similarities that have created a lot of excitement among the fans. This article will highlight some of them and also describe the differences between the new and the OG Vice City.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 Vice City shares a couple of similarities with the OG map

1) Vice Beach

The beach looks similar to the one from the original title (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the GTA 6 trailer did not specifically name the beach, players are quite sure it is the Vice Beach from the OG Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The wide shores with pedestrians going on about their day are reminiscent of the old game.

However, the main similarity is the high-rise buildings in the backdrop. The original title had the Ocean View Hotel and other properties beyond the beach that were visible. The trailer ensures that these tall skyscrapers are visible to the fans as it pans over the shores, making the overall scene remarkably similar to the original location.

2) Ocean Drive

This location is quite similar to the Ocean Drive from the OG game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean Drive is one of the most iconic locations in GTA Vice City. It has the Ocean View Hotel and several other buildings that flood the nightlife with vibrant signboards illuminating the bustling nightlife.

The GTA 6 trailer gave a small glimpse of the location at the 32-second mark, where fans could see the streets crawling with NPCs and many buildings with neon signs in the background. Notably, a character was exiting a Cheetah (an iconic car from the OG game), all set to party. Fans are sure that it is Ocean Drive and that there will be clubs, hotels, and casinos at this location.

3) Island Bridge

This looks like an enhanced version of the Island Bridge from the original title (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next similarity that most fans noticed was the Island Bridge. This two-lane path connected the main landmass of Vice City with the adjacent island. Players unlock this location after completing specific missions in the game. Before that, the bridge is barricaded and closed off.

The bridge shown in the GTA 6 trailer is quite similar to the one from the OG title, connecting the major landmass with an island. Fans have deduced that it might serve a similar purpose as in the original game and let players explore a different part of the map.

The GTA 6 Vice City is also quite different from the original

1) It is comparatively huge

The map has more landmass with a variety of terrain (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the OG Vice City map was condensed with various events and tasks, it was still comparatively small. Players could thoroughly explore every corner of the location within hours.

However, it is clear from the trailer that Vice City in the upcoming title is considerably larger. Notably, the map appears to have expanded, featuring a more diverse terrain, including a beach and a swamp. This is quite different from what the players had in the original game.

2) More NPC presence

More NPCs are moving around the map (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA Vice City, NPCs were present in most locations but tended to follow specific movement patterns. This was especially clear at Vice Beach and Ocean Drive, which are comparatively less crowded.

However, the GTA 6 trailer showcased NPCs scattered across the map, engaged in various activities and moving around in groups. This is a huge improvement from the original title. Ocean Drive and the beach both looked crowded as such a place would be in real life.

Future trailers will reveal more similarities and differences between the two maps. Currently, fans await the game's release in 2025 when Rockstar launches GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, eagerly anticipating the chance to experience the game firsthand.

