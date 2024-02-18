5 incredible details that are only found in GTA 4

There are many reasons why GTA 4 is considered one of the best Rockstar Games titles. While some like the dark and gritty atmosphere of the game, others are fans of the protagonist and supporting characters. However, it is not too far-fetched to say that the game has some of the best features and gameplay mechanics that the studio didn't use in later iterations of the franchise.

This was especially disappointing for players who spent hours in Grand Theft Auto 4 combing the streets of Liberty City and utilizing everything that the game had to offer.

This article will list five such details from the game that we never got to see again in the series. Hopefully, Rockstar Games might use them in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 amazing GTA 4 details that fans love and wish to see again

1) Picking up a variety of objects

While this might seem trivial, the ability to pick almost any object you desire is what makes GTA 4 one of the most realistic titles in the series. It gives you the freedom to not only use weapons but also bricks and other random objects to strike damage.

One can also use this ability to create hilarious moments with NPCs in the game. Unfortunately, this level of detail is missing from the newer title of the series. Older fans of the series would be overjoyed if Rockstar decides to reintroduce this mechanism in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) NPCs hang onto the vehicle windows

Another incredible detail that Grand Theft Auto 4 has is related to the in-game NPCs. Since carjacking is a common theme of the series, dealing with angry NPCs is nothing new for players. However, these characters take an extra step in the game and hang onto the windows, trying to get you out.

Although somewhat unrealistic, this is a fun detail that makes the game feel much more immersive. The NPCs keep hanging onto the door even when you speed up. However, they will fall if you crash into other objects or swerve the car too much. This is yet another feature that was missing from GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode.

3) Police and criminals thank you in different situations

It is quite funny to see the police arresting criminals in Grand Theft Auto 4. However, you can choose to shove the cops to allow the bad guy to escape. If you do so, the criminal will thank you for helping him out.

On the other hand, if you help the police in catching a criminal, they will thank you and appreciate your effort. However, in case you aren't looking for the wanted stars, make sure that you don't pull out your weapons in front of the cops. This is a sweet little detail in the game that fans appreciate even after so many years.

4) Vehicle tires deflate and then burst when shot

The best way to stop a vehicle in the Grand Theft Auto games is to shoot the tires. However, in most of the titles, they immediately burst making the vehicle serve or crash. However, this is not quite realistic and Grand Theft Auto 4 ensures that it seems real.

So, when you shoot a tire in the game, it gradually deflates and then bursts. This is a small detail but helps a lot in worldbuilding and adding little bits overall. However, this also means that vehicles take a little longer to come to a halt and allow you to hijack them. But, it is a small price for adding some realism.

5) The car radio makes a static sound when the phone rings

90s-era players will remember their speakers making a static sound whenever their cell phone rings. Rockstar Games decided to implement this tiny detail in GTA 4 as well. When riding in a vehicle and using the radio, you can hear a small static feedback if Niko gets a call.

While a very small detail, it adds a lot of weight to the game and shows the level of commitment and effort that Rockstar Games put into making Grand Theft Auto 4. This is one of the reasons why it is still loved after all these years and holds quite well despite having old graphics.

