5 reasons why GTA 4 remastered should release on PS4 and PS5

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the series, which is quite heartbreaking because it has a deep plot and a charismatic protagonist. While Rockstar Games has rolled out the remastered edition of the GTA Trilogy, there is no news regarding this game. However, there are good reasons for the developers to put some effort into remastering GTA 4 and rolling it out for the PS4 and PS5.

While everyone is waiting for the GTA 6 trailer, a big part of the community wishes to play Grand Theft Auto 4 on powerful consoles with improved features.

This article will provide five reasons why Rockstar should roll out a remastered Grand Theft Auto 4 for the PS4 and PS5.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons Rockstar Games should release GTA 4 remastered on PS4 and PS5

1) Both consoles are powerful

Grand Theft Auto 4 is currently only available on the PS3, and it cannot be played on Sony's other consoles due to the lack of backward compatibility, unlike the Xbox. So, if Rockstar decides to roll out the game for the newer devices, it only makes sense to rework some of the features.

Since both the PS4 and PS5 are powerful devices, they can handle 4k 60 FPS gaming smoothly. This will likely result in a great Grand Theft Auto 4 experience with improved graphics and features.

2) DualSense controllers will make the experience amazing

The biggest advantage that PlayStation 5 has over other consoles is the DualSense controller, which has amazing haptic feedback and several other features, like adaptive triggers, that allow for a unique gaming experience. Since this title has several moments where haptic feedback could be implemented, it will be fun to play on the PS4 and PS5.

Feedback mainly triggers when firing weapons or crashing a vehicle in the game. Since using guns and driving around the map are some of the most common activities that the players do, a good remaster will allow the developers to better utilize the haptic feedback feature of these controllers.

3) Chances to add new quality-of-life changes

Being an old game, Gran Theft Auto 4 lacks a lot of quality-of-life features. These are some very important things that improve the overall experience of a video game. A potential remaster will be a great chance for Rockstar to add these enhancements.

One of the biggest improvements that most players will appreciate is the addition of the weapon wheel that allows you to quickly swap guns and other items during intense gunfights. This feature was added to the recently released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

4) Enhanced graphics with ray tracing

While GTA 4's features and graphics were a big leap from the 3D era, they don't hold that well in today's time. For instance, the lighting is lackluster, and the character models look blurry. However, this can easily be fixed with a good remaster.

The GTA Trilogy remaster might not have been able to check all the boxes, but it still improved the cartoonish graphics from the era and made the characters look better. Also, the real-time ray-tracing capabilities of the PS5 will allow Grand Theft Auto 4 to look even better with fixed indoor and outdoor lighting.

5) There's enough time before Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out

Although Rockstar Games has announced the release of the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in December, the actual game will still take some time to roll out for consoles. This means players are stuck completing the same missions in GTA Online to pass the time.

It is the perfect opportunity for the developers to seize the moment and drop a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster to keep the community engaged. They can then use the additional time to fix bugs and improve the upcoming title in the series.

These were some reasons why Grand Theft Auto 4 deserves a remaster for the PS4 and PS5. The GTA 6 leaks imply that Rockstar is putting all its time and effort into making the next game in the series a masterpiece, and fans are excited for the game's trailer, which will be released in December.

