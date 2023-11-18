5 reasons why GTA 4 Remastered should be released on Nintendo Switch

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the series. It has a dark and gritty story, along with a charismatic protagonist. However, fans of Niko Bellic are still waiting for Rockstar Games to remaster the title. With the recent release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, fans are hoping that the developers have a similar plan for this title as well.

GTA 4 was released in 2008 and is the next main game in the series after San Andreas. While Rockstar has remastered the latter with two other titles from the 3D era, they have not announced such plans for Grand Theft Auto 4.

This article will discuss five reasons why a remaster of this title should roll out for Nintendo Switch and why it will be a hit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Huge player base and four other big reasons why GTA 4 Remastered should be released on Nintendo Switch

1) The huge player base

Nintendo Switch has a huge player base that Rockstar Games has not yet properly tapped into. While it has a variety of open-world titles, there aren't a lot of GTA-like games that can keep the players occupied for a long time.

The video game publishing company can have a good chance to target this audience by releasing the remastered version of GTA 4. It will be a great treat for all the Nintendo Switch users as they will get to enjoy a great game with enhanced graphics and textures.

2) Nintendo will run the game smoothly

A lot of people often question the performance and the capability of the handheld console, but it has proven itself time and time again. Most people's main question is whether Switch can run the Rockstar title.

However, Nintendo Switch users can easily play many open-world and resource-heavy games. It is worth noting that the handheld console is considered slightly more powerful than the Xbox 360 and PS3. So, there is no doubt that it can run a remastered GTA 4 well.

3) Switch is portable

The portability of Nintendo Switch gives it a huge advantage over other gaming consoles and PCs. This means that fans can enjoy Grand Theft Auto 4 anywhere at any time at their leisure.

This will certainly attract a lot of people to the title, as it already has a great story and amazing characters. The ability to play it regardless of the location is a huge bonus. So, a remastered edition of the game will be the perfect fit for this device.

4) Switch already has the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games rolling out the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch is a clear indication that they have plans to target and utilize the handheld console's audience.

The games also received a good reaction from everybody, further solidifying that GTA 4 Remastered will also be a big hit on Switch. Since it is also the next main game in the series, it makes sense to release it for this platform as well.

5) It will serve as a good experiment for the future titles

Gamers have been trying to run various Rockstar titles on Nintendo Switch, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, these performed poorly on the device.

So, it is the perfect opportunity for the developers to work on a Nintendo Switch port of a remastered Grand Theft Auto 4 and see how it performs on the handheld console. This will open the way for other titles to get a place on the Nintendo Switch store as well.

With the recent rumors about the GTA 6 price being sky-high, a lot of players are looking back at the older titles. This creates a perfect opportunity for Rockstar to remaster and release them.

