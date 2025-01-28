5 best GTA 4 mods for low-end PC in 2025

There are a plethora of GTA 4 mods available in 2025, with some of the most popular ones enhancing its visual effects. Unfortunately, low-end PC users cannot exactly enjoy these kinds of mods as they can impact the overall performance to a good extent. That said, there are other types of mods that players on weaker systems can give a try.

In this article, we will look at five of the best GTA 4 mods for a low-end PC in 2025.

Note - The GTA 4 mods mentioned ahead are arranged in no particular order. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 of the best GTA 4 mods for low-end PC in 2025

1) DXVK

DXVK is among the most well-known GTA 4 mods. It helps in improving the game's performance, so this is something low-end PC users must try.

According to the mod description, it translates DirectX calls to Vulkan, which directs the usual slower API calls to a faster path. DXVK should help with issues like stuttering and increasing the CPU performance, which in turn, should improve gameplay.

Download link

2) Radio Restoration

As is the case with most Grand Theft Auto titles, Rockstar Games had included some really good radio songs in GTA 4. Unfortunately, many of them had to be removed a few years ago, seemingly due to licensing issues.

Luckily, this issue can be fixed by installing the Radio Restoration mod that adds 50 removed songs from various radio stations back to the game. Players will also need the Fusion Fix mod to make this one work.

Since this mod only adds music to Grand Theft Auto 4, it should be fine for low-end PC users.

Download link

3) Pineapple's Realistic Gun Sounds

This mod has the potential to make GTA 4 gunfights sound more realistic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pineapple's Realistic Gun Sounds is another one of those GTA 4 mods that low-end PC users should be able to enjoy without worrying about performance issues.

This is a complete overhaul of the game's default weapon sound effects and aims to make them more realistic. This mod not only focuses on gunshots, but bullet cracks, reload sounds, casing sounds, as well as explosion sound effects.

Download link

4) DayL's Natural Timecycle

Glimpses of DayL's Natural Timecycle's effects (Image via Nexus mods)

A very distinct aspect of Grand Theft Auto 4 (in comparison to many other GTA games) is its gritty and dull atmosphere. Some may find it unappealing, but it is fitting for the game's theme. However, if you still want to change that, DayL's Natural Timecycle can help to an extent.

This mod makes GTA 4 look more natural and vibrant. Although this is a graphics mod, the description states that it does not use ENB or Reshade shaders, and players shouldn't see a noticeable performance impact. Therefore, low-end PC users who want to tinker with the game's visuals can try DayL's Natural Timecycle.

Download link

5) Skip Legal Screens

The game should boot up right at this screen with this mod installed (Image via Nexus mods)

Skip Legal Screens isn't one of those GTA 4 mods that add new features, or help with performance. However, it can still be of good use for low-end PC users. This is because it removes the two legal information screens, Rockstar Games and Rockstar North logo animation screens that players have to see mandatorily after launching the game.

Once installed, Grand Theft Auto 4 should directly boot up the main menu from where the game can be loaded. The mod won't help with load times, but at the very least, cuts down a bit of the delay between launching the game and getting to gameplay.

Download link

