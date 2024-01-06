5 secrets that you might not know exist in GTA 3 map

The GTA 3 map, albeit small, is full of secrets and Easter eggs. This game was one of the most ambitious projects of its time and revolutionized the gaming industry, paving the way for titles like Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, and more. Rockstar Games loosely based its map on New York and filled it with fun things to discover. That said, some can only be found with the help of mods.

Grand Theft Auto 3 is over two decades old and, despite being technologically inferior to its successors, is beloved among fans of old GTA titles. With that said, let's take a look at five secrets that you might not know exist in GTA 3's map.

Rockstar's hidden message and 4 other secrets you might not know exist in the GTA 3 map

1) Developer names

A section of Grand Theft Auto 3's map features inaccessible locations seemingly named after developers at Rockstar Games. Getting to this spot isn't exactly easy since you will have to use the Dodo aircraft. Those familiar with the game know that it is extremely difficult to maneuver.

However, if you somehow manage to reach the map's boundary behind Shoreside Vale hills, names like Obbebourgh, Aaronsville, Les County, and more start popping up on the mini-map. These are most likely named after well-known Rockstar developers like Obbe Vermeij, Aaron Garbut, Leslie Benzies, and others.

2) The Ghost Town

Most players think that Grand Theft Auto 3's opening cutscene takes place somewhere in Liberty City. However, it actually takes place in a usually inaccessible secret location. Rockstar might have only built it for the opening bank heist sequence, and it is popularly known as the Ghost Town.

Getting here is a challenge in itself, as you, once again, will have to rely on the Dodo. That said, you can also take the help of mods to reach the Ghost Town rather easily. The textures in this area are quite detailed, but there is nothing to do here.

3) Rockstar's hidden message

There is no shortage of Easter eggs in the GTA series, and Grand Theft Auto 3 features a message from Rockstar Games itself. To read this message, you will have to get inside a blocked-off area, and doing this might take a few tries. The video above shows a simple way of doing the same.

The hidden message is displayed on a wall and jokingly warns players about reaching somewhere they weren't supposed to. Although fans expect many changes in GTA 6, they want Rockstar to continue the trend of adding such Easter eggs.

4) Kenji's casino rooftop

Kenji's casino rooftop appears in cutscenes of some missions in GTA 3. Getting there in free-roam is quite the challenge since there is no direct entrance, but it is possible nonetheless. It is a beautifully designed rooftop area with swimming pools, shrubbery, and small trees.

Having said that, it should be noted that a lot of these textures are non-solid. In fact, you can even fall through the floor at some spots and enter a secret space. Unfortunately, there aren't any Easter eggs in this part of Grand Theft Auto 3's Liberty City.

5) Cedar Ridge Observatory

The Cedar Ridge Observatory is located in Liberty City's Shoreside Vale district. It is placed on top of a hill and is quite difficult to reach. However, there are a few ways of getting up close, the easiest of which involves mods.

Those who have never made it to the building might not know that it is completely hollow from the inside. Moreover, the surface around it also consists of hollow textures and can cause the player to fall through the game's map. It is likely that Rockstar didn't expect players to ever reach this spot. Nevertheless, it is fun to try and explore.

