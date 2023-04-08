5 of the most iconic Easter eggs in the GTA series, ranked

The GTA series has a rich history of incorporating several Easter eggs into their video games. Many titles often have a vast selection, but this article will limit each entry to one game within the franchise. Both young and old-school gamers should be able to recognize at least one secret shown off in this list, mainly since only the most well-known Easter eggs are featured here. Everything shown here can be hard to spot for a casual gamer on their first playthrough, especially if they're not following a guide.

Some of these secrets are incredibly simple to reach, while others are more complicated to discover.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five of the best Easter eggs in the GTA series

5) Hidden message (GTA 3)

Some Easter eggs are incredibly well-hidden. This one requires players to put a vehicle in a specific parking lot in Bedford Point. The point is to jump on the car, then jump to the nearby platform shown in the above video. Doing so will allow them to reach an area usually out of bounds.

An iconic message near the end of this area reads:

You weren't supposed to be able to get here you know."

A simple secret, yet a memorable one all the same.

4) Statue of Happiness (GTA 4)

Another example of a secret (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many gamers can easily see the Statue of Happiness from a distance, yet they might not know that this location has a few Easter eggs worth covering. For example, the face of the statue resembles Hilary Clinton, and she's holding something that fans presume is "Hot Coffee."

The resemblance to Hilary Clinton isn't coincidental since the file name associated with this site is "stat_hilberty01.wdr," a mix between Hilary and Liberty. There is also a beating heart inside the statue and a sign that reads, "No Hidden Content This Way."

3) Chocolate Easter Egg (GTA Vice City)

A literal chocolate Easter egg is one of GTA Vice City's most iconic little secrets. It's hidden behind a window you can pass through near Vice City News in Downtown Vice City. Most players would have no reason to discover it independently since there isn't much of note in this general area.

Still, the silliness of the secret has made it quite well-known. It even appears in Vice City Stories in the same spot. This time, it's under construction, a humorous nod to the fact that this game takes place two years before GTA Vice City.

2) Bigfoot (GTA 5)

Bigfoot appears a few times in this game. This mythical creature first appears in the mission Predator, where the player can see him in the distance. Shooting at it here does nothing, however. That's not the only appearance of this legendary monster.

Players can also find this Easter egg is the main focus of The Last One, where some hunter tries to eliminate Bigfoot. Franklin later discovers no Bigfoot, but a guy is wearing a costume of one.

Conversely, gamers can play as Bigfoot by eating a Golden Peyote.

1) Top of Gant Bridge (GTA San Andreas)

A viral secret you most likely already know (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gant Bridge is home to a lot of little secrets. For example, there is a sign in the visitor center detailing random facts about this location, including how many megabytes it takes up. However, the one that most fans know and love is a message on top of the bridge, reading:

"There are no Easter eggs up here. Go away."

Similar secrets have existed in past Grand Theft Auto games, yet San Andreas's popularity makes it more recognizable. Not to mention, anybody can reach this area with a Jetpack.

