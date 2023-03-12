5 interesting oddities found in GTA San Andreas, ranked

GTA San Andreas is a game full of curious oddities that some players might not be familiar with. This 2004 title has numerous little quirks and amazing attention to detail that can be easy to overlook and are worth sharing below. This listicle will be ranked from least to most interesting.

Only the most hardcore GTA San Andreas fans will know all the details present in the rest of this article. Note that there are far more than just five entries for a list like this one. The oddities shown below are merely examples.

Five curious oddities in GTA San Andreas

5) Missing Well Stacked Pizza location in Montgomery's map

This is what the location looks like in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Oftentimes, GTA San Andreas has a minimap icon indicating where a particular feature is. There are instances where, for some reason, the game doesn't do that. One of the most notable examples is in Montgomery, where CJ can enter The Well Stacked Pizza building here.

The player just won't see its icon on the map. It's not a big deal since there are numerous other Well Stacked Pizzas scattered across the state, but it's odd nonetheless.

4) Big Bear has a fat model that goes unused

This is what it would look like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Bear is a minor NPC that GTA San Andreas players see a few times. All of his appearances in that game showed off his skinny model. Something some gamers might not know is that the game actually has a fat model that goes unused.

Part of GTA San Andreas beta indicated that Big Bear would have had a more significant role than he currently has in the final product. In the game fans know and love, CJ does not drive him to rehab or get assistance from him in the cut mission All-Terrain Take Down.

3) Kendl uses her beta model in the High Stakes, Low Rider mission

This is her beta model (Image via GAMING INVESTIGATORS - HUBSON)

CJ races against Cesar and a few other NPCs in the mission High Stakes, Low Rider. Kendl is in the passenger seat of Cesar's car. She appears normal in the cutscene. However, players will find something different about her if they approach the vehicle during the actual race.

Kendel has been replaced with a completely different model, instead using something commonly cited as her beta one. It's easy to miss in the mission since players typically aim to move on to the next part of the storyline.

Interestingly, this mistake was fixed in the Definitive Edition.

2) GSF will attack Triads on sight

In the main storyline of GTA San Andreas, the Grove Street Families are on good terms with The Triads since CJ is a very good friend of Woozie. However, the game treats the two gangs as hostile towards one another. This normally wouldn't be a problem because the Triads live in San Fierro, whereas the Grove Street Families are in Los Santos.

CJ can recruit one of his gang members and then drive to San Fierro to witness the two groups going at it with one another. This oddity can be seen around the 8:07 mark in the above YouTube video. It is worth noting that both gangs can attack one another.

1) NPCs can eat and drink to recover health

One interesting oddity that most GTA San Andreas players will never know is what's shown in the above clip. Basically, NPCs who get hurt can regenerate their health whenever they eat and drink. Such details are extremely easy to miss.

Most players wouldn't randomly hit an NPC and lock on to them to check their health after the NPC eats. There aren't even many places where this situation is likely to come up in the first place.

Do note that the green triangle indicates that the NPC is healthy, whereas a reddish-orange one suggests they're hurt.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

