Every mission in GTA 3 listed with its rewards

GTA 3 is the first game in the series made available in the 3D world. It was the last game developed by Rockstar North under DMA Design. Its story revolves around the adventures of protagonist Claude, and has a total of 77 missions.

They are divided into 51 storyline missions, 17 phone missions, 4 off-road missions, 4 Remote-controlled Missions, and 1 side mission.

Each mission guarantees exciting rewards for players after completion, ranging from huge jackpots to protection and weapons. This article is all about the rewards that GTA 3 offers to its players after the completion of each mission.

A list of GTA 3's missions and the rewards they offer

1) Story missions

Like Vice City, the story takes place on two islands: Portland and Staunton Island.

Portland is an island in Liberty City. The industrial area of Liberty City is the first island the GTA player lands on out of all 3D sequels based in Liberty City.

GTA 3 players get to play 22 main missions and eight phone missions in Portland, making for a total of 30 missions. There are two introductory missions, namely Introduction and Give Me Liberty, which do not have any rewards.

Introductory missions

Introduction (Story Progression)

Give Me Liberty (Story Progression)

Luigi Goterelli

Luigi's Girls (Reward: $1,500 and safehouse)

Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up (Reward: $4,000)

Drive Misty for Me (Reward: $1,000)

Pump-Action Pimp (Reward: $4,000 and Ammu-Nation)

The Fuzz Ball (Reward: $2,000 - $4,000)

Joey Leone

Mike Lips Last Lunch (Reward: $10,000)

Farewell 'Chunky' Lee Chong (Reward: $10,000)

Van Heist (Reward: $20,000)

Cipriani's Chauffeur (Reward: $3,000)

Dead Skunk in the Trunk (Reward: $10,000)

The Getaway (Reward: $10,000 - $30,000)

Toni Cipriani (1)

Taking out the Laundry (Reward: $20,000)

The Pick-Up (Reward: $10,000)

Salvatore's Called a Meeting (Reward: $15,000)

Salvatore Leone (1)

Chaperone (Reward: $10,000)

Toni Cipriani (2)

Triads and Tribulations (Reward: $30,000)

Blow Fish (Reward: $30,000)

Salvatore Leone (2)

Cutting the Grass (Reward: $15,000)

Bomb Da Base: Act l (Reward: No Rewards)

8-Ball

Bomb Da Base: Act ll (Reward: $1,50,000)

Salvatore Leone (3)

Last Requests (Reward: $20,000, Access to Staunton Island, New safehouse, Ability to gain five-star wanted level)

Staunton Island

Staunton Island is the second island the GTA player arrives on outside of all 3D universe sequels based in Liberty City. It has a total of eight districts and consists of downtown, midtown, and uptown areas in the south, center, and north respectively.

The Callahan Bridge links Portland to Staunton Island. The latter has 26 story missions and nine phone missions, which make up for a total of 35 missions.

Asuka Kasen (1)

Sayonara Salvatore (Reward: $25,000)

Under Surveillance (Reward: $15,000)

Paparazzi Purge (Reward: $10,000)

Payday for Ray (Reward: $11,000)

Two-faced Tanner (Reward: $20,000)

Kenji Kasen

Kanbu Bust Out (Reward: $30,000)

Grand Theft Auto (Reward: $25,000)

Deal Steal (Reward: $25,000)

Shima (Reward: $10,000)

Smack Down (Reward: $10,000, $1000 for each dealer killed)

Ray Machowski (1)

Silence the Sneak (Reward: $30,000)

Arms Shortage (Reward: $10,000, Phil's Army Surplus)

Evidence Dash (Reward: $10,000)

Gone Fishing (Reward: $15,000)

Plaster Blaster (Reward: $10,000)

Donald Love

Liberator (Reward: $40,000)

Waka-Gashira Wipeout! (Reward: $30,000)

A Drop in The Ocean (Reward: ­$10,000, Access to Shoreside Vale, New safehouse, Ability to gain six-star wanted level)

Grand Theft Aero (Reward: $50,000)

Escort Service (Reward: $40,000)

Decoy (Reward: $35,000)

Love's Disappearance (Reward: No Rewards)

Ray Machowski (2)

Marked Man (Reward: $20,000, Bulletproof Patriot, Various weapons)

Asuka Kasen (2)

Bait (Reward: $35,000)

Espresso-2-go! (Reward: $40,000)

S.A.M (Reward: $45,000)

Catalina

Ransom (Reward: $45,000)

Shoreside Vale

Catalina

The Exchange (Reward: $1,000,000, Rhino at Phil's Army Surplus)

2) Phone missions

Portland (El Burro)

Turismo (Reward: $10,000)

I Scream, You Scream (Reward: $8,000)

Trial By Fire (Reward: $10,000)

Big 'N Veiny (Reward: $20,000)

Portland (Marty Chonks)

The Crook (Reward: $1,000)

The Thieves (Reward: $2,000)

The Wife (Reward: $2,000)

Her Lover (Reward: $4,000)

Staunton Island (King Courtney)

Bling-Bling Scramble (Reward: Up to $15,000)

Uzi Rider (Reward: $10,000)

Gangcar Round-Up (Reward: $10,000)

Kingdom Come (Reward: $10,000)

Shoreside Vale (D-Ice)

Uzi Money (Reward: $10,000)

Toyminator (Reward: $10,000)

Rigged to Blow (Reward: $20,000)

Bullion Run (Reward: $25,000)

Rumble (Reward: $10,000)

3) Off-road missions

Patriot Playground (Reward: $20,000)

A Ride in the Park (Reward: $30,000)

Multistorey Mayhem (Reward: $30,000)

Gripped! (Reward: $40,000)

4) Remote-controlled vehicle missions

Diablo Destruction (Reward: $20,000)

Mafia Massacre (Reward: $1000 per kill)

Casino Calamity (Reward: $1000 per kill)

Rumpo Rampage (Reward: $1000 per kill)

5) Side missions

Import/Export (Rewards: Cash)

6) Other missions

Paramedic (Rewards: The player receives cash at the end of each level. The value is decided by 100 times double the level. Players are also entitled to additional rewards: Health Pick-up delivered to all safehouses after rescuing 43 patients, Adrenaline Pick-up delivered to all safehouses after rescuing 78 patients, Infinite Sprint on completing Level 12)

Firefighter (Rewards: Flamethrower Delivered to Hideouts after extinguishing 20 fires on each respective island)

Taxi Driver (Rewards: The Borgnine cab spawns at the Borgnine Taxis company in Harwood; for PlayStation 4 Players: Unlocking the Silver Trophy Where To?)

Vigilante (Rewards: +1 Police Bribe at the Hideouts after every 10 and 20 Kills in Portland, Staunton Island, Shoreside Vale, Going Rogue Achievement/trophy after 20 kills in a row in PS4 version or 15 kills in a row in Definitive Edition)

GTA 3 missions have a thrill of their own, being the first game in the 3D Universe. The missions give players the zeal to complete it to the end, and the popularity of GTA 3 never seems to fade.

Players' inclination towards Claude's character can be seen by the recent expectations of hoping to see him again in the upcoming game.

