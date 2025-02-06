5 tips and tricks for GTA Trilogy players in 2025

The GTA Trilogy includes three of the most popular video games from Rockstar Games 3D Universe: GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. After the developer ironed out most of the bugs from the remastered version in November 2024, the title became even more popular among fans. Currently, it is the only way through which new gamers can play classic titles.

Therefore, this article lists five solid tips and tricks you can be used in GTA Trilogy in 2025.

5 useful tips and tricks to use in GTA Trilogy in 2025

1) Max out stamina and muscle

Improving CJ’s performance will greatly reward you in the long run (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar allows you to change Carl “CJ” Johnson’s performance stats in GTA San Andreas and you should do it as soon as possible. There are two ways through which you can max out the stamina and muscle stats:

Exercise and treadmill

Normal running and melee combats

In GTA Trilogy, you should prioritize the first method as it is easy and directly targets the stats. Going through the second method will take longer to progress. Go to the in-game gym at regular intervals and play the exercise minigames to improve CJ’s health.

2) Use modern controls

The gamepad controls for the classic GTA titles are very choppy and won't find favor with new-age gamers. You will have to spend some time learning the key mappings to play the game efficiently. However, Rockstar introduced modern controls in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which is truly a game-changer.

Now, you can choose between classic and modern controls based on your choice. To understand the difference properly, you can see the below example:

Classic Controls

Weapon aim: R1/RT

Fire weapon: Circle/B

Modern Controls

Weapon aim: L2/LT

Fire weapon: R2 or Circle/RT or B

3) Complete these side missions ASAP

The Firefighter, Paramedic, and Vigilante side missions were very popular during the 3D Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar also included hidden rewards for completing 12 levels of each side mission. When starting GTA Trilogy you should complete these missions as soon as possible to unlock the following extra benefits:

Firefighter level 12: The protagonist gains permanent fire immunity.

Paramedic level 12: Total health increases by 50%.

Vigilante level 12: Increase armor capacity by 50%.

Acquire a fire truck, ambulance, and police car to start their related side missions.

4) Acquire businesses for passive income

Rockstar Games has been offering in-game purchasable businesses for ages and you should try to acquire them as soon as possible. Unlike GTA Online, the businesses in the 3D Universe games require little to no maintenance, allowing you to do other things freely.

However, once acquired, they will continue to generate money in the background. You can use this money to buy new clothes and weapons and to customize vehicles. Therefore, try to acquire the business establishments as soon as they are available for purchase in the storyline.

5) Utilize the girlfriends feature properly

CJ can greatly utilize his dating partners in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The girlfriends feature in GTA San Andreas was one of the most ground-breaking additions, as it allows you to date NPCs outside of the main storyline. While dating your partners is already a minigame, you can take it one step further and try to unlock the following rewards from them:

Denise: Dark Green Hustler and Pimp Outfit

Millie: Pink Club car

Helena: Heavy weapons, Bandito car, and rural clothes

Katie: Keep all weapons after dying, White Romero car, Medic uniform

Michelle: Free respray at Michelle's Auto Repair, Monster Truck, and Racing Suit

Barbara: Keep all weapons after arrest, Ranger car, Police Uniform

Keep the girls as happy as possible to get the rewards in GTA Trilogy.

