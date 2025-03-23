Rockstar Games released GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas in late 2021. These titles were made available on multiple platforms, including the popular handheld console - Nintendo Switch. These three remasters are the only Grand Theft Auto titles available on Nintendo Switch.

Although this console overall makes for quite a handy option to play these games, there are a few reasons why you might want to look towards other platforms. For those intrigued, here are five reasons not to play GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons not to play GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch

1) It is now also available on Android/iOS devices

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 3's remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

A significant advantage that Nintendo Switch had over other platforms in terms of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition at launch was portability. Since it is a hand-held console, gamers can access titles on it on the go.

That said, if you were thinking about getting a Nintendo Switch to play the Trilogy because of this reason, then note that Rockstar has released its Android and iOS ports as well. This means that one can play it on their mobile phone itself, provided it is compatible.

Furthermore, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' remaster is free for Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS at the moment.

2) Arguably better to play on PC/Consoles

The Joy Con, Nintendo Switch's controller, is pretty good for a hand-held console of its type, but one can argue that PlayStation or Xbox controllers are more comfortable, and hence, result in a better gaming experience overall. Additionally, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's PS5 and Xbox Series X ports can even run at up to 60 fps.

Then there is the traditional mouse and keyboard setup for PC, that perhaps is the best way to play fast-paced, shooter titles like Grand Theft Auto games. So, if you have the option, go with any of these platforms.

3) Mods can be installed in the PC version

Among the best things about PC gaming are mods. Mostly created by fans, mods can help improve or refresh various aspects of any title. As far as GTA Trilogy is concerned, there are a variety of mods for it on PC, such as the ones that can improve visuals and character models, tweak certain mechanics, and add removed radio songs, to name a few.

If this seems interesting, and you have the option, go with this platform, rather than playing GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch, or even on other consoles for that matter.

4) Wait for Nintendo Switch 2

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is generally pretty stable on Nintendo Switch, but there can slight dips in performance here and there. As mentioned, PC or PlayStation/Xbox consoles can provide a relatively better experience, but if you still want to play on something like Switch, then consider waiting just a little bit.

That's because Nintendo Switch 2 has been announced, and it is scheduled to release later this year (2025). It is expected to be more powerful, and might be able to run the Trilogy a little better, so it would be wise to wait some more and see if that's the case.

5) The original ports are better

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' characters in the original port (Image via Rockstar Games)

All original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy ports are over two decades old now. However, they are still argubaly better than their Definitive Edition remasters in some ways. The remasters have a few modern aspects, mostly in terms of visuals, but the gameplay is largely still the same, and the older visuals as well as art style give the original a distinct characteristic appeal.

The original Trilogy ports are not available on Nintendo Switch, but if you can access them on any other compatible platform, then that would likely be the much better experience overall.

