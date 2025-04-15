5 ways CJ from GTA San Andreas outshines every 3D Grand Theft Auto hero

CJ from GTA San Andreas is not just an iconic character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise but in all of gaming. He is the protagonist of Rockstar Games' 2004 classic and has many qualities. In fact, he is arguably the best out of all protagonists in Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe. For those wondering, the franchise's 3D Universe consists of GTA 3, Vice City, Advance, Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, and of course, San Andreas.

Ad

For those interested in a detailed explanation, here are five ways CJ from GTA San Andreas outshines every 3D Grand Theft Auto hero.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 ways in which CJ from GTA San Andreas outshines every 3D Grand Theft Auto hero

1) Emotional range

Ad

Trending

Carl Johnson (right) with his closest allies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Carl Johnson, or just CJ from GTA San Andreas, arguably has the most ranged personality among all 3D Grand Theft Auto heroes. He exhibits a great sense of humor, feels deeply for those close to him, and, as one would expect from a GTA protagonist, even has a mean streak when required.

Ad

Hardly any other lead characters from other 3D Universe GTA games possess this emotional range. Tommy Vercetti (Vice City) and Victor Vance (Vice City Stories) also have some emotional depth, but it isn't as nuanced as Carl's.

2) Iconic quotes

Ad

CJ has delivered many iconic lines in GTA San Andreas. "Ah s***, here we go again" and "See you around, officer" are two of Carl's most memorable lines, one from the very beginning and the other from right at the end of the main story.

Other Grand Theft Auto protagonists have memorable dialogs too, but none are as popular as CJ's. The best example of this is "Ah s***, here we go again", which besides gaming circles, is also used heavily in mainstream meme culture.

Ad

3) Involved in perhaps the best 3D Universe story

Ad

GTA San Andreas' story takes some major twists and turns. It perhaps has the best narrative out of all its 3D Universe peers, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City likely a close second.

At the helm of this is CJ, and watching him go through the roller coaster journey (and even the happy moments for that matter) establishes a deep connection with players. This gives the GTA San Andreas protagonist a significant edge over other heroes from the franchise.

Ad

4) Most skilled

CJ from GTA San Andreas can dual wield certain weapons in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

This has more to do with the technical aspect of a game rather than the character itself, but it is still an advantage that CJ from GTA San Andreas has over the other 3D Grand Theft Auto heroes. He can learn different fighting styles, dual-wield certain weapons, and even swim, which is a skill that guys like Tommy and Claude (Grand Theft Auto 3) do not possess.

Ad

Furthermore, Carl is a skilled pilot. One can fly helicopters and the Dodo in a few other GTA games from the 3D Universe, too. However, CJ from GTA San Andreas can do that and fly commercial planes as well as fighter jets.

5) Highly customizable

Ad

Narrative decisions are something that players can't control, but they can determine the protagonist's appearance. Carl is the most customizable protagonist in Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe. He can be clothed in an endless combination of apparel, don different hairstyles and tattoos, and even his physique can be altered.

While other 3D Universe protagonists' outfits can be changed, that is about it, which, needless to say, is nothing in comparison to CJ from GTA San Andreas.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More