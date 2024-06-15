5 iconic lines in GTA San Andreas, ranked

There's hardly any piece of GTA San Andreas that isn't considered iconic in the world of gaming. The story, characters, and gameplay mechanics that were ahead of their time are all examples of things that fans still reminisce about to this day. However, among the most memorable aspects of this Rockstar Games title are its dialogues, many of which are prominently used in memes on the internet.

Some of these memorable quotes are from the game's protagonist Carl "CJ" Johnson, while few are from other major characters. With that said, here is a ranked list of five iconic lines in GTA San Andreas.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. There are also spoilers for the title's plot.

See you around, officer, and 4 other iconic lines from GTA San Andreas, ranked

5) We can s**t on you from such a height, you'll think God himself has crapped on you

GTA San Andreas features legendary Hollywood actor, Samuel L. Jackson, as its main antagonist, Frank Tenpenny, a corrupt police officer. Introduced in the opening segment of the game, he is a constant source of trouble in CJ's life and even forces the protagonist into doing some of his dirty work.

Tenpenny delivers this iconic line in one such instance (during the mission Burning Desire), and boasts that he owns CJ. Although a threat in essence, this is also among the game's most iconic lines.

4) See you around, officer

CJ gets the last laugh (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

As already mentioned, Tenpenny is one of CJ's biggest troubles in GTA San Andreas, and fittingly so as he is the main antagonist. On quite a few occasions wherein the two stumble into each other, Tenpenny tells CJ that he'll see him around.

However, right as the antagonist succumbs to his injuries in the title's final mission (End of the Line), the protagonist gets one back at him with this iconic line.

3) You picked the wrong house, fool!

Big Smoke and CJ's altercation (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

CJ returns to Los Santos after spending five years in Liberty City to attend his mother's funeral. After getting in some trouble with Tenpenny and his sidekicks, the protagonist finally makes his way home and takes a moment inside to remember the good old days.

Big Smoke, unable to recognize him at first, charges with a baseball bat, yelling this quote. The sequence always makes for a funny moment, and the line itself has become iconic over the years, often being used in memes.

2) All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!

While Rockstar Games' 2004 title is incredibly fun for the most part, it does have its fair share of difficult missions. Wrong Side of the Tracks, infamous as arguably the most frustrating mission in GTA San Andreas, ironically features what is one of the most memorable lines in the game, albeit for the wrong reasons.

It tasks players with following a train across Los Santos on a dirt bike with Big Smoke at the back, who is shooting at Vagos gangsters on top of the train. Sounds simple in theory, but most players have had to attempt this mission more than once. Every time they fail, Big Smoke will say this iconic line.

1) Ah s**t, here we go again

CJ quotes the most iconic line in the game (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Spoken by CJ at the end of the GTA San Andreas' introductory cutscene, this is the most iconic line from the game and easily ranks among the top quotes in all of gaming. Not only is it popular among fans of the series, but is also used frequently in memes for various unrelated topics.

Even Rockstar Games seemingly quoted this line in a tweet for the official GTA 6 trailer back in December 2023, which just goes to show its significance.