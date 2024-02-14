5 hilarious missions in GTA San Andreas worth replaying in 2024

For many, GTA San Andreas is the best title in the Grand Theft Auto series. While it may not hold up visually in 2024, its fun gameplay features, interesting storyline, and character dynamics are among the best in the franchise. The game also has great missions, some of which include hilarious dialogues and cutscenes that help accentuate gameplay.

Since the title has been remastered and is now available on modern hardware, gamers can experience them again as they wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. So, here are five hilarious missions in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas worth replaying in 2024.

Don Peyote and 4 other hilarious missions in GTA San Andreas worth replaying in 2024

1) Drive-thru

Drive-thru is one of the most popular missions in the GTA series. It doesn't involve over-the-top action sequences but remains famous among fans for Big Smoke's lengthy fast food order at the Cluckin Bell Drive-through. The characters' reactions also make it hilarious and worth replaying.

Later in the mission, the gang is attacked by the Ballas, and they have to engage in a gun battle, chasing the attackers through the streets of Los Santos. However, Big Smoke is busy with his food during the entire sequence, not having a care in the world. In fact, he even ends up eating all of Ryder's food.

2) OG Loc

This mission in GTA San Andreas features CJ, Sweet, and Big Smoke going to pick up their old friend Jeffrey Cross from prison. Jeffrey is adamant about being referred to as OG Loc, but none of them take him seriously and continuously poke fun at their old friend.

Nevertheless, he then takes CJ and the gang to a Vagos member's house who had embarrassed him in prison. The encounter soon transitions into a bike chase, with the gangster hilariously mocking OG Loc throughout the mission.

3) Don Peyote

Don Peyote comes very late in the game's story mode. It tasks CJ with bringing Kent Paul and Maccer, who are lost in the desert, safely to the city of Las Venturas. While the former seems fine, the latter appears to be intoxicated. Maccer's funny dialogues make the mission, which could have otherwise been pretty boring, worth playing.

This marked his debut in the GTA series, but long-term fans may remember Kent Paul from the Grand Theft Auto Vice City. He often hangs out at the Malibu Club, which might be a possible returning location in GTA 6.

4) Life's a Beach

Life's a Beach is a mission assigned by OG Loc wherein CJ is tasked to steal a sound van. In its introductory cutscene, Loc tries to act tough as usual, but his hilariously outrageous Burger Shot costume doesn't do him any favor, cracking up the fan-favorite GTA protagonist.

During the mission, players must dance to impress the sound van DJ, which can be a pretty funny segment. The DJ invites CJ into the sound van if the required dance score is hit, but he immediately throws him outside and gets away with the vehicle.

5) Ryder

Ryder is one of the earliest missions in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (and also the name of a major character). This quest introduces some basic features of the game, such as the barber and food mechanic, which many fans hope returns in GTA 6.

During the mission, Ryder attempts to rob the fast food joint at gunpoint in a low-effort disguise. However, the employees are unfazed. One of them even remarks that Ryder has attempted this in the past, makes fun of his height, and chases him and CJ away with a shotgun.

