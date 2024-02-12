5 possible locations returning in GTA 6 Vice City

One of the most iconic settings in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Vice City, is set to return to the GTA 6 map. This will be its first appearance in the series since Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories (2006). Most might remember it from Rockstar Games' 2002 hit - Grand Theft Auto Vice City. However, it could look quite different from the previous iteration, as the upcoming title will be set in a new universe.

That said, some old districts may return in this Miami-inspired setting's new iteration, as suggested by the game's leaked videos and its debut trailer. Here are five possible locations returning in Grand Theft Auto 6's Vice City.

Starfish Island and four other locations possibly returning in GTA 6 Vice City

1) Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean Beach is one of the most recognizable locations in the GTA series. It is based on Miami's Ocean Drive neighborhood and is home to the iconic Ocean View Hotel, where Grand Theft Auto Vice City's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, resides in the initial stages of the game.

While it could be called something else in Grand Theft Auto 6, the area itself has been confirmed to return to the GTA 6 map, thanks to the sequel's debut trailer. Interestingly, some fans believe that the Ocean View Hotel can also be spotted in the shot showcasing Ocean Beach.

2) Leaf Links

Leaf Links is a chain of islands in Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories, functioning as the city's golf course. This location is featured in a mission in the aforementioned games.

Although Leaf Links didn't appear in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, the GTA 6 leaks suggested it might return in the upcoming title. Its comeback also makes sense if the next game includes a golf mini-game like its 2013 predecessor.

3) Starfish Island

One of the islands in this shot might be Starfish Island (Image via Rockstar Games)

The debut trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 features a shot of an island that is likely based on Miami's Venetian Islands. A few comparatively smaller islands can also be seen in the same shot, among which could be the Starfish Island, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Vice City Stories' version of Miami's Star Island.

This area houses the Vercetti Estate, previously Ricardo Diaz's mansion, along with several other luxurious homes. However, Starfish Island's return has not yet been confirmed, although it might show up in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Little Haiti

Little Haiti is a neighborhood in Vice City, likely based on the Miami district of the same name, mostly comprising small houses. Among its notable residents is Auntie Poulet, who assigns Tommy Vercetti with one of the worst missions in the GTA series - Bombs Away.

While Little Haiti's return hasn't been officially confirmed, the national flag of Haiti can be spotted in GTA 6's first trailer, suggesting its possible return. The game's leaks have also hinted at it possibly returning, but that remains to be seen.

5) Malibu Club

Possibly the most famous nightclub in the entire series, Vice City's Malibu Club is rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto 6, thanks to the title's development clips that were leaked in September 2022. It is a purchasable property in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, where Tommy Vercetti plans to rob a bank in Little Havana.

Interestingly, a nightclub did appear in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, but it doesn't seem to be the Malibu. Nevertheless, more on this iconic location's return could be revealed as the release date of GTA 6 draws closer.

