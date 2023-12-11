GTA 6 map seemingly features Haiti location as per a new finding

The first official GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, and fans have been thoroughly analyzing every second of it since. A recent finding has suggested the inclusion of a Haiti-based location, thanks to the country's flag being featured in the trailer for a brief moment. However, it could also be a hint towards the return of Little Haiti, an area in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's map.

Little Haiti's return in Rockstar Games' 2025 release has also been suggested by several leaks that have emerged over the years. However, its inclusion in the sequel's map is yet to be confirmed.

GTA 6 map might have a Haiti-based location, country's flag found in the game's trailer

The Flag of Haiti was seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer for a brief moment. The X (formerly Twitter) post above contains the exact shot featuring it and this has sparked speculations regarding a Haiti-based location in the upcoming game's map.

The trailer confirmed that the GTA 6 map will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is most likely based on Florida. One of the cities will be Vice City, the Miami-based setting that debuted in 2002 with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and last appeared in 2006 in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Although the original map of Vice City is pretty compact, it does feature several districts, one of which is Little Haiti. While the X post suggests Haiti being a part of the sequel's map, the flag might hint at Little Haiti's return instead.

It is expected that Vice City will be much bigger than before, but the GTA 6 leaks have suggested that some locations from its original map could be returning.

One of those, Rockstar's iteration of Miami's Ocean Drive, was seen in the trailer. Hence, it shouldn't be much of a surprise if Little Haiti also returns in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Besides Little Haiti, Vice Beach, Leaf Links, Malibu Club, and Washington Beach are some areas from the original map of Vice City that are also rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games will be releasing more trailers before the sequel releases in 2025, which will provide more information about its map, gameplay features, and the GTA 6 protagonist, Lucia.

