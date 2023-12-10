GTA 6 gameplay leak: 5 major things it tells us about the game

GTA 6 was leaked in 2022 before its official reveal earlier this month, and that incident unveiled a lot about the game. Players got to know about some of this title's new features, its setting, and even the protagonists. While the leaked video clips have mostly been removed from the internet due to legal issues, they do occasionally resurface.

Since Rockstar Games officially unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 with its first trailer on December 5, 2023, fans have been extremely eager to learn more about it. As expected, this video confirmed a lot of the things revealed in the 2022 leaks, but there's still a lot more left to know about.

So here are five things seen in the 2022 gameplay leaks that provide a glimpse of what the upcoming game will be like.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most important things revealed in the GTA 6 gameplay leaks

1) Two protagonists

2022's GTA 6 gameplay leaks sparked rumors about this game having two protagonists to be true. Insiders like Jason Schreier had claimed that the title would feature a White man and a Latina woman as the two playable protagonists. Their names were also revealed to be Jason and Lucia, respectively.

It was also mentioned that players would be able to switch between the characters at will. That said, like in earlier games, this will likely be unlocked only after they reach a certain point in the story.

The trailer has revealed Lucia as a playable protagonist, and although it also featured a male lead, his name wasn't revealed. The GTA 6 trailer 2 is expected to reveal more about him.

2) Realistic weapon system

Unlike previous Grand Theft Auto games, players won't be able to carry around a massive arsenal of weapons in their pockets anymore. 2022's leaks revealed that the upcoming title's weapons system will be more like what's in Red Dead Redemption 2, another open-world title from Rockstar with a stronger focus on realism.

Players are expected to be able to switch between weapons, equipment, and gear on the redesigned Weapon Wheel, which resembles that of RDR2. Characters are also likely to be able to carry weapons on their backs. Leaked clips show that they can only hold two rifles and two pistols at once, like in RDR2. Extra weapons might be stored in vehicles, although this can't be confirmed.

3) Multiple regions of Leonida

The trailer revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in Leonida, a state in Florida. However, the 90-second clip focused mostly on Vice City, which is Rockstar's version of Miami.

As GTA 6's Vice City map leaks had revealed earlier, there are several new regions in this title in addition to its main city. This game has a wetlands area based on the Everglades as well as several towns like Hamlet and Port Gellhorn.

Other countryside regions include Kelly County, Vice-Dale County, and Leonard County. Their real-life counterparts seem to be Collier County, Miami-Dade County, and Broward County, respectively. Some of these were seen in the trailer, while others were only spotted in leaks.

One of 2022's leaked gameplay videos seemed to be showcasing Port Gellhorn, where the protagonists are robbing a restaurant. The VCPD (Vice City Police Department) can also be seen in unofficial clips, along with a subway system based on the Miami Metrorail.

4) New weapons and vehicles

A number of weapons and vehicles were spotted in the 2022 GTA 6 gameplay leaks, which include both new and old ones. Iconic vehicles like the Sanchez and Sultan are making a comeback alongside fresh options.

When it comes to weapons, several old ones were seen being tested in the leaked clips. This includes the standard pistol, assault rifle, an RPG, and more. Some of the new weapons include what looks like an M16 and a speargun, which is completely unique to the series.

5) Improved NPC behavior

One of the scenes from the GTA 6 gameplay leaks shows the protagonist duo robbing a restaurant and holding its customers hostage. In earlier games, NPCs would just try to run whenever the player fired a gun. However, when you were inside — especially in GTA 4 — some civilians would just cower in their places.

In the leaked clip, they seem to be reacting much more realistically, making for a believable hostage scenario. The cops also react appropriately; they don't spawn immediately whenever a crime takes place as they do in GTA 5. Another scene shows some NPCs conversing with each other, and one of them interacting with Jason, the player character.

In other news, fans are now eager to learn about GTA 6's download size on their respective platforms since Rockstar has confirmed that this game will launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like the features shown in the GTA 6 gameplay leaks? Yes No 0 votes