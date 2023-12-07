GTA 6's Jason looks different compared to his leaked footage: Report

The GTA 6 trailer has shown many aspects of the game, and although it's just been a couple of days since its release, fans have already found many interesting things in it. When the video begins, its main focus is Lucia, one of the two playable protagonists. The other is supposedly called Jason and wasn't highlighted much in the clip.

The video also didn't show him as a playable character, as the leaks did. Fans also think he looks a bit different in the trailer than when he was in the 2022 leaks. Here's an explanation of the changes Rockstar made to Jason in the GTA 6 trailer, as per fans.

Does Jason look different in the GTA 6 trailer compared to the leaks?

As the above X (formerly Twitter) post mentions, Jason looks quite different in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer that was revealed on December 5, 2023. This is in comparison to the major leak in 2022, where a teenager shared several clips of the game when it was under development.

In the Reddit post below, a direct comparison is made with a screenshot from the pre-alpha footage.

As several Grand Theft Auto fans pointed out, Jason now looks a bit older, has darker hair, and his physique looks different. In the leaked gameplay footage, he seemed to have a different haircut and was skinnier.

While some prefer his new look over the one in the leaks, others are not too happy about the change. Many are comparing the new Jason to Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, with some even theorizing that he may be an "illegitimate son."

Notably, Rockstar hasn't confirmed if this character is even called Jason or any other name. However, as the leaked clips had shown, the voice acting also referred to the protagonists as Jason and Lucia. Since the former's name hasn't changed, it may not happen for the latter.

Players believe that Lucia looks a bit different than how she was in the leaks. A major reason for this could be the graphical overhaul. The pre-alpha footage seemed to have been made in what looked like placeholder textures from Grand Theft Auto 5.

As such, Rockstar might have changed the protagonist's look much later in development. Some fans also theorize that Jason might be an undercover cop, judging by his nervous demeanor during the robbery. However, the trailer didn't disclose any major GTA 6 characters other than Lucia. So, Jason has yet to get an introduction, and his backstory is currently unknown.

GTA 6 is slated to release exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2025. Rockstar hasn't yet confirmed whether the game will be out on PC.

