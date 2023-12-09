GTA 6 gameplay reveal release date: Rumor explored

The first GTA 6 trailer is out, and fans are already looking forward to the next one. Internet sleuths have been trying to predict the release dates of each trailer since before it came out. Now, a new report claims that this title's gameplay trailer — which is usually the last major video released prior to a game's arrival — will be launched in February 2025.

Judging by how Rockstar Games reveals its games, a lot more trailers will be made available before Grand Theft Auto 6 is eventually released. Some fans believe GTA 6 will get three more videos before its launch. Here's everything players need to know about this rumor and how accurate it is.

Fans predict GTA 6 gameplay trailer release date

On X (formerly Twitter), Synth Potato made a post where they predicted the release dates for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 videos. Rockstar unveiled this title's first trailer on December 5, 2023. Now, while some fans are busy analyzing it, others — like Synth Potato — have been trying to learn about the upcoming ones.

According to their post, here's when Rockstar is likely to release the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers as well as the game itself:

Trailer 2 - Late Summer, August 2024

Trailer 3 - December 2024

Gameplay trailer - February 2025

Release - March/April 2025

If this information is taken to be accurate, it would mean that the gameplay trailer is still over a year away. Fans should note that although Synth Potato initially predicted that the game would be released in April/May 2025, they later revised it to March/April 2025 instead.

This rumor assumes that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay reveal will happen just two months before the game is released. Synth Potato based on the patterns Rockstar was seen following with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

On the other hand, PLTytus — the owner of GTAWeb — believes that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto trailer will receive four more trailers. They shared the release dates of all Grand Theft Auto 5 and RDR2 trailers before those games were released.

Grand Theft Auto 5 saw six trailers before its launch in this order:

November 2, 2011 - Trailer 1 November 14, 2012 - Trailer 2 April 30, 2013 - Michael, Franklin, Trevor (3 separate trailers) July 9, 2013 - GTA 5 gameplay video August 15, 2013 - GTA Online gameplay video August 29, 2013 - Launch trailer September 17, 2013 - Release

The trailers for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor were three separate clips. However, they've been counted as one as they came out on the same day and just revealed the protagonists.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 also had six trailers in the sequence given below:

October 20, 2016 - Trailer 1 September 28, 2017 - Trailer 2 May 2, 2017 - Trailer 3 August 9, 2017 - Gameplay video October 1, 2018 - Gameplay video 2 October 18, 2018 - Launch trailer October 26, 2018 - Release

None of the predictions from PLTytus or Synth Potato regarding the upcoming trailers can be confirmed. As such, fans should take the information provided in this article with a grain of salt. However, the latter leaker's post suggests something that most fans seem to believe at the moment — the gameplay reveal for GTA 6 is unlikely to come out before 2025.

With a record number of views on YouTube, the first trailer is still being talked about on the internet. Now, based on that teaser and many GTA 6 Vice City map leaks, the mapping community is attempting to guess what this title's map will look like.

