Did GTA 5 win Game of the Year in 2013: Everything you need to know

GTA 5 has been buzzing more than ever, especially after the release of the first GTA 6 trailer. With the recent Game Awards 2023 event, fans of the series are curious to know whether their favorite game ever won the Game of the Year award. That being said, let’s learn all Game Awards 2023 winners and if GTA 5 wins the Game of the Year award this year.

The data below in the article also shares the current Game of Year nominees and winners of 2023.

GTA 5 won the Game of the Year Award in 2013

Much to the delight of fans dedicated to the iconic GTA series, the Grand Theft Auto 5 won Game of the Year in 2013, and not just once but multiple times. Here’s a complete list of events and ceremonies in which the title won Game of the Year Awards in 2013:

Golden Joystick Awards

Spike Video Game Awards

Edge

Time

It’s fascinating to see the accolades that the game received during its launch year while its online counterpart continues to entertain players to this date. Recently, Grand Theft Auto Online was nominated in The Game Awards 2023 Player’s Voice Category. While the game didn’t receive any awards this year, the upcoming title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, will likely break multiple records once it is released.

Here are some of the nominees and winners of the Game Awards 2023 event:

Game of the Year:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Alan Wake 2

Best Game Direction:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Best Narrative:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy 16

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Baldur's Gate 3

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Best Art Direction:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Lies of P

Hi-Fi Rush

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Best Score/Music:

Hi-Fi Rush

Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)

Baldur's Gate 3

Alan Wake 2

Best Audio Design:

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hi-Fi Rush (Winner)

Dead Space Remake

Alan Wake 2

Best Ongoing Game:

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Final Fantasy 14

Cyberpunk 2077 (Winner)

Apex Legends

Best Indie Game:

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars (Winner)

Dredge

Dave the Diver

Cocoon

Player’s Voice:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Genshin Impact

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Winner)

Best Mobile Game:

Terra Nil

Monster Hunter Now

Honkai Star Rail (Winner)

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

With the GTA 6 Vice City map leak circulating on the internet, the next title in the series is the most anticipated one among the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will become Game Of The Year too? Yes, of course Not sure 0 votes