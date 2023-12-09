Did GTA 5 win Game of the Year in 2013: Everything you need to know

GTA 5 has been buzzing more than ever, especially after the release of the first GTA 6 trailer. With the recent Game Awards 2023 event, fans of the series are curious to know whether their favorite game ever won the Game of the Year award. That being said, let’s learn all Game Awards 2023 winners and if GTA 5 wins the Game of the Year award this year.
The data below in the article also shares the current Game of Year nominees and winners of 2023.
GTA 5 won the Game of the Year Award in 2013
Much to the delight of fans dedicated to the iconic GTA series, the Grand Theft Auto 5 won Game of the Year in 2013, and not just once but multiple times. Here’s a complete list of events and ceremonies in which the title won Game of the Year Awards in 2013:
- Golden Joystick Awards
- Spike Video Game Awards
- Edge
- Time
It’s fascinating to see the accolades that the game received during its launch year while its online counterpart continues to entertain players to this date. Recently, Grand Theft Auto Online was nominated in The Game Awards 2023 Player’s Voice Category. While the game didn’t receive any awards this year, the upcoming title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, will likely break multiple records once it is released.
Here are some of the nominees and winners of the Game Awards 2023 event:
Game of the Year:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Alan Wake 2
Best Game Direction:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
Best Narrative:
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
Best Art Direction:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Lies of P
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
Best Score/Music:
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Alan Wake 2
Best Audio Design:
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Hi-Fi Rush (Winner)
- Dead Space Remake
- Alan Wake 2
Best Ongoing Game:
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy 14
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Winner)
- Apex Legends
Best Indie Game:
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars (Winner)
- Dredge
- Dave the Diver
- Cocoon
Player’s Voice:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Genshin Impact
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Winner)
Best Mobile Game:
- Terra Nil
- Monster Hunter Now
- Honkai Star Rail (Winner)
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
With the GTA 6 Vice City map leak circulating on the internet, the next title in the series is the most anticipated one among the community.
