GTA 6 cover recreated in GTA Vice City leaves fans in nostalgia

The GTA 6 trailer has left fans speechless with the beautiful graphics and mesmerizing character models. Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City, players are going back to the OG game to relive the nostalgia. Others are using the limited graphics and resources from the old game to recreate the GTA 6 cover art.

One such image created by a user who goes by "u/yennahvc" on Reddit and shared by "@Krisbn_ on X" has caught the fans in pure nostalgia. The person swapped Lucia and Jason with Tommy Vercetti and a female character from Grand Theft Auto Vice City posing a similar pose from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Netizens are extremely happy with the fan's creativity and are praising them for spending so much time recreating the art. u/yennahvc has actively shared similar art and music videos about other video games as well.

GTA 6 cover's fan recreation has impressed the internet

Fans are very impressed by the attention to detail the recreated cover has. The person behind the image ensured to pick a similar car and also slightly turn the front tires to keep it authentic. Secondly, they made sure that Tommy Vercetti and the female were in the right pose, with him holding a gun and the girl's arms around his shoulder.

The fan art of the Grand Theft Auto 6 cover (Image via Reddit/u/yennahvc)

This is the main thing that caught the attention of the fans. It is really impressive to go to such lengths to recreate the art because Grand Theft Auto Vice City does not have many functionalities that would allow for such complex poses. These are some of the best fan reactions to the recreated GTA 6 trailer cover art:

This art has also showcased how far Rockstar Games has come in terms of gameplay and graphics. The stark difference between the character models is vivid.

The GTA 6 Vice City map leak also shows that the studio is planning to add several iconic locations from the previous game. So, people will have more chances to recreate these types of pictures to pay tribute to Vice City in the future.

