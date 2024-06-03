Despite having been released nearly two decades ago, GTA San Andreas remains one of the most highly regarded and beloved Grand Theft Auto titles within the gaming community. It redefined the open-world genre of video games and offered an experience like never before. However, it cannot be denied that some aspects of San Andreas do feel a bit dated, especially in 2024.

The best possible way to deal with this is by crafting a full-on remake of the classic Grand Theft Auto game. The chances of that happening seem low, given how Rockstar Games will likely have its hands full with GTA 6 in the coming years. However, there are a few reasons why GTA San Andreas deserves a remake at some point.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why GTA San Andreas deserves a remake

1) The Definitive Edition remaster was disappointing

Official Definitive Edition cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games dropped remasters of Grand Theft Auto's 3D Universe trilogy in November 2021, which included GTA San Andreas. Fans were expectedly highly optimistic about its release but the final product was an incredibly disappointing, buggy mess.

Needless to say, a title like San Andreas, which is a big reason for the series' unrivaled popularity and the reputation that Rockstar holds today, deserves a lot better. A complete remake, thus, seems like the best way to set things right.

2) Many of its features could be refined

A remake could help improve some of GTA San Andreas' features (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

If Rockstar Games decides to remake San Andreas, it would likely be done on the studio's proprietary game engine - RAGE, which is among the best in the business. This would allow Rockstar to refine some original GTA San Andreas features and mechanics that feel a bit dated by today's standards.

Additionally, the studio could introduce a few new things to the game, such as a cover system, adding a whole new dynamic to gunplay not only in free-roam but in missions as well.

3) Realistic physics

Among the things that make San Andreas feel old and outdated in 2024 is its physics. They are fine from the context of 2004 but the gaming world has moved a lot further in this department over the years.

By crafting a RAGE engine remake of GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games can integrate new and improved physics into the title making its gameplay feel new, realistic, and much more enjoyable.

4) Improved visual effects

Comparison between Denise's original and remastered character model (Image via X/@VinePotato)

GTA San Andreas' Definitive Edition remaster did improve upon the original's visual effects to some extent, but it wasn't exactly ideal, especially the character models. However, if the game is remade on the RAGE engine, its visual effects can be brought on par with GTA's HD era titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5.

While it would certainly be a treat for long-term fans, it could also capture the interest of a new generation of gamers who have never played the original game.

5) There could be a long time before a GTA 6 sequel releases

Expand Tweet

Fall 2025 has been announced as the official GTA 6 release window, meaning that it will arrive around 12 years after its predecessor. Modern titles do tend to take a long time in development, and the scenario could be very similar for further entries in the series, potentially a GTA 7.

The series' next installment might keep players entertained for some time, but there could be a point after which players start feeling bored with the game. Hence, a GTA San Andreas remake releasing between GTA 6 and 7 could provide fans with a deeply enjoyable experience.

