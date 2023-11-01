Why Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas is so memorable

Rockstar Games' 2004 release, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved games in the franchise. The title revolutionized the gaming industry by pushing the boundaries of what seemed technologically possible at the time. However, it is not only the features and gameplay mechanics that make San Andreas memorable.

Many of the characters created by Rockstar for this game have left an impression on players' minds. One of the most notable names in this category is Big Smoke, a close friend of the protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson, who shockingly turned out to be the antagonist.

That said, Big Smoke is easily one of GTA San Andreas' most memorable characters despite being its villain.

What makes GTA San Andreas' Big Smoke so memorable

The story of GTA San Andreas begins with CJ heading back to Los Santos from Liberty City to attend his mother's funeral. Big Smoke is the first one of his old friends that players meet, and he comes off as a friendly individual.

As the story progresses, he is shown to stand by CJ when others like Sweet and Ryder are often seen mocking the lead character. Big Smoke is also a source of comedic relief, and his close relationship with CJ results in players getting attached to him to some degree.

This emotional connection, however, is what makes Big Smoke's involvement in CJ's mother's murder so shocking. The Grand Theft Auto franchise doesn't lack quality villains, but not many are as closely related to the protagonist as Big Smoke.

Hence, the revelation of his true nature has a lasting effect on CJ as well as the players.

Driven by ambition and lust for power, Big Smoke betrays his closest allies. His actions force CJ out of the city and set him on a course for vengeance for the rest of the game. Although this is quite an upsetting part of GTA San Andreas' campaign, it also elevates Big Smoke's character to a whole new level.

Big Smoke can seem like a minor supporting character initially, but probably no one could have anticipated Rockstar Games' true intentions with him. His evil and deceptive persona not only motivated players to get revenge but also made him incredibly memorable.

Interestingly, Big Smoke isn't even remorseful about his actions. When confronted by CJ in the game's last mission, he openly admits being motivated by money and power, boasting about everyone remembering his name when he's gone.

There aren't many games that have replicated such a dynamic as effectively. Hence, Big Smoke's antics stand out. Gamers now hope that Rockstar comes up with something similar or even better in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While last year's GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage has revealed some of its features and mechanics, not much is known about the story at the moment.

