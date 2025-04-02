5 secrets in GTA San Andreas that you might not know about

GTA San Andreas is a title that continues capturing the imagination of players. Rockstar Games released it all the way back in 2004, but it can still give some modern titles a run for their money when it comes to details and secrets. This, in addition to the engaging main story, characters, and fun gameplay, helps in making this title an all-time great.

San Andreas has been discussed widely over the years, but there might still be a few things about it that gamers, especially new ones, may not be aware of. So, in this article, we will take a look at five secrets in GTA San Andreas that you might not know about.

San Fierro earthquake and four other secrets in GTA San Andreas that you might not know about

1) Players can go in debt

Las Venturas, which is based on Las Vegas, is among the three major cities in GTA San Andreas' map. Naturally, there are casinos in this city that players can visit to try their luck at gambling.

If you lose all your money, there is an option to loan some to continue gambling. However, borrowing more than $500, and failing to repay the loan will result in players being attacked by gunmen in Las Venturas after some time. These attacks will continue as long as the player remains in debt.

2) Alternate mission cutscene

One of the things that make GTA San Andreas iconic is the ability for its protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson to gain weight. This not only has a visual effect, but also impacts some of the character's statistics, such as stamina, and is unique to this game.

Additionally, if CJ's fat is over 60%, then players can unlock a secret cutscene upon trying to start the story mission "Green Goo." In this cutscene, supporting character Truth instructs the protagonist to lose some weight before starting the mission.

For those wondering, CJ can lose weight by hitting various gyms across the map. These little details go a long way in delivering an immersive experience and can keep players entertained even today as they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

3) San Fierro earthquake

A building likely affected by the earthquake in San Fierro (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

San Fierro is another major city in San Andreas, and this one is based on San Francisco. Notably, some locations, like demolished buildings, in and around the city show signs of being impacted by a major earthquake.

The game doesn't explain this, but its official manual (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas City Guides) mentions that San Fierro's Doherty district was hit by a devastating earthquake in 1988.

4) Manhut reference

Carcer Gas! tanks in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games is mostly known for Grand Theft Auto games, but the renowned developer has some other titles as well. One of them is Manhunt, which came out in 2003 for PS2, Xbox, and PC, and it is set in a fictional location named Carcer City.

Interestingly, blue gas tanks can be found at some locations in GTA San Andreas with the "Carcer Gas!" label. Those unaware of Rockstar's Manhunt must not know that this is a reference to that game.

5) The moon grows upon being shot at

There may be many players who have never shot the moon with a sniper rifle in GTA San Andreas because, frankly, why would you? However, doing so increases the celestial body's size.

Players can grow the moon four times with four sniper rifle shots, but it goes back to the default size with the fifth one. This is also the case in Grand Theft Auto 3 as well as Grand Theft Auto Vice City for some reason.

