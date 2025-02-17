GTA San Andreas is not just one of the best Grand Theft Auto games but one of the best video games ever. This Rockstar Games classic came out in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and then on PC in 2005. It was well ahead of its time and can still be quite enjoyable today. That said, those who wish for a little bit of freshness can take the help of mods abundantly present for this title.

Ad

Among all the mods, map mods specifically, can make this two-decade-old release feel a bit new. So, for those interested, here are five of the best GTA San Andreas map mods for PC in 2025.

Disclaimer: All mods mentioned in the article are third-party addons. Players shall use them at their own discretion.

Here are 5 best GTA San Andreas map mods for PC (2025)

1) GTA Stars and Stripes

Ad

Trending

Ad

GTA Stars and Stripes expands the map of San Andreas (that already includes three major cities by default) to not just include Vice City and Liberty City from the series' 3D Universe titles, but iterations of other cities from the USA too, like Dallas, Chicago, San Diego, and more.

In addition to the expanded map, the Stars and Stripes mod also adds new vehicles, weapons, gang areas, shops, and properties, as well as a two-player mode. Needless to say, this is one of the biggest, and most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mods ever.

Ad

Download link

2) Official Winter 2025

Los Santos' iconic Grove Street covered in snow (Image via Rockstar Games || gtainside.com/Abel Madrona Antón and SEMEFR)

One of the cities in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is Los Santos, also there in Grand Theft Auto 5. Interestingly, Rockstar Games adds snow to the latter's multiplayer version for a few weeks, usually in December. Although this doesn't happen in the former title, the Official Winter 2025 mod can help those who wish to see it.

Ad

Once installed, players will be able to add snow to the map at the click of a button. Thesnow density can even be increased or decreased at will pretty easily too.

Download link

3) MiniMalibu

A screenshot of the MiniMalibu mod (Image via Rockstar Games || www.gtainside.com/@skann)

MiniMalibu is a relatively small but interesting GTA San Andreas map mod. It expands the Flint County area and adds new properties like mansions and villas. There are a total of 10 of these new properties, with a new safehouse and two save disks to save progress.

Ad

Some vehicles, like cars and boats, are also there in the modded area, and since the textures have been taken from the game itself, as per the mod description, the new properties fit well within the default surroundings.

Download link

4) Hawaii Island

Screenshot of the Hawaii Island mod with NPCs (Image via Rockstar Games || gtainside.com/@phongtb123)

The Hawaii Island mod adds a new island to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' map, far off the coast of Los Santos. It has restaurants, as well as places to engage in mini-games.

Ad

Vehicles have been added to let players explore the area with ease. Bars and casinos were also added with an update that makes the Hawaii Island worth checking out. The presence of some NPC models, as shown in the image above, further prevents it from being just a barren piece of land.

Download link

5) MTA DayZ

Ad

Multi Theft Auto (MTA) is a multiplayer mod for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Once installed, players can look for various Public servers in it as per their interest. Notably, some of these servers seem to be inspired by the video game DayZ, which essentially turns this Rockstar title into a zombie survival game.

This isn't a typical map mod, but it adds zombies to the map and turns cities barren, which makes for an eerie post-apocalyptic atmosphere. Although MTA DayZ is many years old, it is still quite an intriguing mod that players should try in 2025.

Ad

Download link

Also check: 5 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mods worth trying in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback