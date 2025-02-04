GTA Stars and Stripes: All you need to know

Many interesting Grand Theft Auto mods have surfaced over the years, and GTA Stars and Stripes is a standout example. This incredibly ambitious mod for GTA San Andreas expands the game’s already large map by introducing new cities, making the world even bigger and more immersive.

Developed by a group of modders known as Porkdog Productions, this mod has garnered many fans' attention. For those interested, here is a closer look at the GTA Stars and Stripes mod.

All that you need to know about the GTA Stars and Stripes mod

A screenshot of the GTA Stars and Stripes mod (Image via ModDB)

GTA Stars and Stripes is a GTA San Andreas mod, specifically for the original PC version of the Rockstar Games title — not the Definitive Edition remaster. As mentioned, the mod aims to make its map bigger by adding new cities, including locations from other Grand Theft Auto games like Liberty City and Vice City.

It also introduces entirely new cities inspired by real-world locations in the United States. For example, there is Bison (based on Dallas), Cottonmouth (based on New Orleans), Independence City (based on Philadelphia), San Dario (based on San Diego), and Windy Bay (based on Chicago), to name a few.

In fact, as per Stars and Stripes' description, the project aims to bring the entire map of the USA into the game. However, this mod isn't just about expanding the map — it also introduces additional features.

GTA Stars and Stripes: Other notable features

Besides new cities, the Stars and Stripes mod also adds new vehicles (over 297 custom ones), weapons, new gang areas, functional car wash and shops, and even a two-player mode.

There is a custom introduction video as well, which can be seen in the video above. Furthermore, there are new properties, interiors, and even a few side activities. All of this makes it one of the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mods ever, like the recent GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod.

The Stars and Stripes mod has received various updates over the years. As of this writing, Version 1.4.7 is seemingly the latest available download, released in 2024. This update introduced new areas like Yellowstone Beta and the East Red County expansion, along with bug fixes, new weapons, textures, vehicles, and more.

The mod also has an official YouTube channel — Stars and Stripes DEV. The most recent video, uploaded just a few weeks ago, showcases the West Keystone area of the map.

