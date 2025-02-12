5 things that made GTA San Andreas so iconic

GTA San Andreas is one of Rockstar Games' most popular releases ever. Two decades have passed since it came out, but it can still give some modern titles a run for their money when it comes to in-game features. It features elements that even Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn't. While there are several great things about this 2004 hit, some of them specifically stand out.

In this article, we will take a look at five such elements that made Grand Theft Auto San Andreas iconic.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Memorable dialogs and 4 other things that made GTA San Andreas iconic

1) The map

Grove Street is perhaps the most iconic location in the GTA San Andreas' map (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA San Andreas' map is one of the biggest in the Grand Theft Auto games. The size and composition of the map make it truly stand out. The state of San Andreas features not one or two, but three major cities - Los Santos, Las Venturas, and San Fierro.

Additionally, there is a vast desert, and even a countryside. Each of these areas has its distinct atmosphere, and lots of interiors in the cities that make the game immersive.

2) The characters

Remastered character models of some characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Characters are one of GTA San Andreas' best assets. It's fun watching them interact with each other, especially the banter among the lead cast. The protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson, is charismatic and easy to get behind, which helps players get invested in the story.

Many of the negative characters, like Big Smoke and Officer Frank Tenpenny, have a significant on-screen presence, and are interesting to watch. Few Grand Theft Auto titles, or even other video games in general, enjoy such a notable cast of characters, and it would be great if Grand Theft Auto 6 did too.

3) Memorable dialogs

Many of GTA San Andreas' dialogs have remained relevant over the years. Whether it is Big Smoke's extensive order at the drive thru, him calling out CJ for not being able to follow the train, or Tenpenny's berating lines directed towards the protagonist, fans remember them clearly.

Furthermore, CJ's "Ahh s**t, here we go again", said right at the beginning, is not only popular among gamers, but has also found a place in mainstream meme culture. In fact, Rockstar Games itself likely referenced it in the tweet for the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

4) Character customization

GTA San Andreas took a giant leap in various aspects from previous entries in the series, and one of them was the level of character customization. Players can choose from a plethora of apparel from different clothing stores, pick hairstyles, and even get tattoos.

Then there is the ability to alter CJ's physique via eating habits and hitting the gym. This was a revolutionary mechanic, but sadly, hasn't been seen in any Grand Theft Auto game since so far.

5) Player freedom

One of the things that attract gamers towards Grand Theft Auto titles is the freedom, and this one lets players do almost anything they want. They can complete story missions, engage in gang territory wars, check out diverse side content, explore the map, eat at restaurants, take control of various cars, bikes, boats, planes, helicopters, or even a jetpack.

As already mentioned, there is a deep level of character customization, and also the ability to learn different fighting styles, adding depth to hand-to-hand combat. Only Grand Theft Auto 5 comes close in terms of player freedom. However, there are still some things you can do in GTA San Andreas but not in GTA 5.

Also check: Why Grand Theft Auto 4 is not as popular as Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

