5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (April 26 to May 1, 2025)

A new weekly event is live in Los Santos, giving some of the best vehicles at exciting discounts in GTA Online this week. As always, this sale not only saves tons of money but also encourages you to try new things. However, not everything is worth buying, and players should pick only those that offer the best value for their hard-earned money.

This article shares five of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week till 2 am PT, May 1, 2025. The list excludes business-related automobiles and simply mentions other vehicles one would enjoy driving.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the event in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include Growler, Envisage, and more (April 26 to May 1, 2025)

1) Walton L35

Many players love exploring Los Santos corner to corner and getting lost in its beauty. Those outdoorsy gamers often prefer a reliable off-road vehicle, and that’s where the Declasse Walton L35 comes in. It is a two-door pickup truck seemingly based on the real-life 1991-1993 Chevrolet S-10.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Walton L35 can go up to a top speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.337. What makes this off-roader special is its good ground clearance and AWD drivetrain that allows it to traverse through rough terrains with ease, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that one shouldn’t miss.

With the help of the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can buy the Walton L35 at a 30% discounted price of $1,169,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Pfister Growler

Not everyone likes to drive an off-roader; some just want a sports car that can help them complete missions and other activities. While there are many, Pfister Growler is a ride that deserves some attention. It highly resembles the real-life Pfister Growler and is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In terms of performance, the Growler is a beast. It runs on a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.996. This level of peak performance without any HSW upgrades makes it one of the best sports cars in GTA Online this week.

Players can currently acquire it for a 30% discounted price of $854,175-$1,138,900 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Comet S2 Cabrio

A picture of Comet S2 Cabrio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another sports car from Pfister is available at a 30% discount in GTA Online this week – the Comet S2 Cabrio. It is a two-seater convertible seemingly inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

When it comes to performance, the Comet S2 Cabrio not only possesses an impressive top speed of 129.25 mph (208.01 km/h) but also completes a lap in 1:04.298. Just like most Pfister cars in the game, the Comet S2 Cabrio is also considered a reliable and fast enough vehicle to complete daily activities in Los Santos.

The vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,257,900.

4) Envisage

In 2024, Rockstar Games added several new vehicles, one of which was the Bollokan Envisage. Currently available at a 30% discount, the two-seater electric car resembles the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept car.

The in-game files reveal that the Envisage seemingly runs on a large battery powering the rear wheels. According to Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 196.34 km/h (122.00 mph) and complete one lap in about 1:00.860. The quick performance and its compatibility with the Imani-Tech make it one of the best vehicles to own in GTA Online this week.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,730,400.

5) Nero

A picture of Nero (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there is the Truffade Nero, a two-door supercar that has been a part of the game for over eight years now. It is seemingly based on the real-life Bugatti Chiron as hinted by its headlights and certain other design characteristics.

Powered by a W16-like engine, the Neo takes about 1:01.394 to complete a lap and possesses a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). The heavy weight of the vehicle makes it more stable at high speed as well as rather tough compared to other similar rides in the game.

The Nero is also featured at a 30% discount in GTA Online this week. Players can buy it for only $1,008,000 from Benny's Original Motor Works.

As always, getting a new vehicle in Los Santos always depends on one’s preferences. However, all of the aforementioned rides are some of the best deals in GTA Online this week.

