In the life of Los Santos, the GTA Online weekly discounts play an important role. Not only do they encourage players to try new things, but they also help them save tons of money. Rockstar Games knows this, which is why they always put a great collection of items on sale every week. So, it is no surprise that one such set of discounts is currently available.
Let’s quickly look at all the cars, vehicles, and other items included in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, available till 2:00 AM on May 1, 2025.
Newest GTA Online weekly discounts: Terrorbyte, Zeno, and other items on sale this week (April 26-May 1, 2025)
Rockstar released a new set of discounts via the latest GTA Online weekly update. Here is everything players can claim at a discounted price for the next couple of days:
- Benefactor Terrorbyte (30% off)
- Benefactor Terrorbyte Modifications and Upgrades (30% off)
- Mobile Operations Center (30% off)
- Mobile Operations Center Modifications and Upgrades (30% off)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 aka Acid Lad (30% off)
- Överflöd Zeno (30% off)
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (30% off)
- Pfister Growler (30% off)
- Truffade Nero (30% off)
- Declasse Impaler LX (30% off)
- Declasse Tulip M-100 (30% off)
- Declasse Walton L35 (30% off)
- Willard Eudora (30% off)
- Combat Shotgun – Plus benefits (40% off)
- Battle Rifle – Gun Van (50% off)
Players on PC (Enhanced), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S who have subscribed to GTA+ can still claim El Strickler Military Rifle for free if they haven’t already.
Also Check: How to get free Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA 5 Online update (April 24 to 30, 2025)
What to get in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (April 26-May 1, 2025)
There are ongoing payout bonuses on the three businesses associated with these three vehicles – Benefactor Terrorbyte, Mobile Operations Centre, and the MTL Brickade 6x6. However, it’s 2025, and most players may already own them.
Thus, the next logical choice would be to invest in a new vehicle like the Överflöd Zeno, a two-seater hypercar that looks like an SSC Tuatara. Its design also bears some resemblance to the McLaren Speedtail.
Powered by a V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox, the Zeno can go up to a top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:01.328. It gives a reliable performance without the need for any HSW upgrades.
Players can currently buy this car from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,974,000.
Also Check: How to get free Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online this week (April 24 to 30, 2025)
The next set of GTA Online weekly discounts will be available after 2:00 AM, May 1, 2025.
Other related content you may like to read:
- New Podium Vehicle
- LS Car Meet Prize Car this week
- Vapid Riata
- Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Rockstar reset the ranks of players who used a recent GTA Online Infinite RP glitch: Report
- GTA 5 and GTA Online to leave PS Plus free games soon: Report
- 5 best ways to earn money in Grand Theft Auto Online (April 25-30, 2025)