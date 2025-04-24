10 solo glitches in GTA 5 Online that players might not know about

In GTA 5 Online, there are many solo glitches to try out. They make the multiplayer game interesting and allow you to show off in front of other players. While Rockstar Games could patch them at any point, they aren't typically harmful, as they're not money glitches.
This article lists 10 solo glitches in GTA 5 Online that you may not know about.
10 interesting solo GTA 5 Online glitches that you should know
1) Salvage Yard mission teleport glitch
During The Duggan Robbery finale in GTA Online, call 911 after stealing the car, don’t select any options, and drive the vehicle to your Salvage Yard. You should be teleported to Hao’s garage, and the bomb should be defused.
2) Access Lester’s apartment
Climb Lester’s house’s roof, call Simeon, and request a job. Register as a CEO in GTA 5 Online and start the Headhunter mission. Accept Simeon’s job and then quit. When you return, you should be teleported inside Lester’s house.
3) Chameleon pearlescent glitch
Inside LS Customs, select a primary color for your vehicle and then any chameleon paint. Go to metallic paint jobs and select any color without applying it. Change something minor in the vehicle and go back to pearlescent. You should be able to apply any pearlescent color.
4) Enter Harvey Molina’s apartment
Harvey’s apartment is a secret in GTA Online. Stand over his house and start a Stunt Race from the pause menu. Quit the job without launching it, and you should teleport inside the character’s apartment.
5) Not falling from moving vehicles
The Acid Lab is not only one of the best businesses in GTA Online, but it also has an odd glitch. Enter the lab, wait for a few seconds, and exit it. Get on top of any moving NPC cars. You should be able to roam the streets without falling.
6) Wanted Level glitch
When the cops are on your tail, park your car near a tall bush and exit it. You must be inside the bush on foot. Get in the car again and drive away. This advanced trick in GTA Online should make the cops forget your identity.
7) Stay drunk forever
Consume any drink inside your apartment that can make you drunk. Watch the television for nine seconds, then go outside. Start any job from the Pause Menu and then quit. Your character should move like a drunk person afterwards.
8) Invisible aircraft
Access the Personal Aircraft management menu inside your GTA Online Hangar. Select Floor and hover over any random aircraft. Open the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack page from the Pause Menu and scroll for some time. When you exit it, your non-selected plane should become invisible or translucent.
9) Matte pearlescent respray glitch
Apply a matte color to your car and scroll through the metallic color section for 10 seconds. Apply your Crew semblance and remove it. Thereafter, you should be able to access the pearlescent color section.
10) Make NPCs jiggle
Find some NPCs near the baseball field besides the BJ Smith Recreational Center. Hit them with a vehicle and try to push them towards the net. If they hit the net, it should make their bodies jiggle in a funny motion.
