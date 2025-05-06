GTA 6 release date is still fall 2025 on Rockstar's website: Possible reasons explored

Even though Rockstar Games officially delayed the GTA 6 release date, all the web pages related to the game are still showing the 2025 date. The delay was announced on May 2, 2025, and it's been four days since the studio went silent over the upcoming game again. Fans are also wondering why the official website and other banners showing the 2025 release date haven’t changed.

This article speculates on why Rockstar Games still hasn’t changed the GTA 6 release date on the official web pages.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Possible reasons why the GTA 6 release date is still unchanged on Rockstar Games’ website

Gaming fans were waiting for the GTA 6 release date for over a year, and when it was released, it upset many. While Rockstar Games released an official Newswire to announce the GTA 6 release date delay, all other instances where the studio previously mentioned the release window remain unchanged.

The official website of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar’s X profile banner, and other social media handles of the developer still show the outdated “Coming 2025” release window.

While the official reason is unknown, on a positive note, we can expect that Rockstar has something to share soon, after which it may change the outdated GTA 6 release date. The Newswire announcing the delay stated the following at the end:

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

While we don’t know when Rockstar will talk about GTA 6 next time, it should change the outdated detail after that.

It is also worth noting that Take-Two Interactive has scheduled its next Earnings Call on May 15, 2025, where it will reinstate the new release date. Rockstar may be waiting for the event to update its details about the upcoming title.

Last but not least, we can assume that the unchanged release date is simply an oversight by the studio. Rockstar took nearly 48 hours to acknowledge the September 2022 leaks, which was a much bigger case than this. Since the developer is busy polishing the unfinished game, updating the GTA 6 delay date may not be the priority right now.

