5 things we expect from a GTA 4 remaster

The Grand Theft Auto community is expecting a GTA 4 remaster from Rockstar Games later this year. Even though the studio has yet to officially announce it, there have been many recent rumors that suggest a possible remaster of the 2008 title. Moreover, fans have been asking for the same for a while now. If it does happen, the developer should consider adding some new improvements.
This article lists five things that we expect from the potential GTA 4 remaster.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 things Rockstar Games should add in the GTA 4 remaster
1) Improved graphics
The graphics of the 2008 title have aged, and it deserves a major overhaul. If the GTA 4 remaster rumors are true, Rockstar Games should prioritize improving the look of the gameplay. While the visuals were groundbreaking for their time, they now look like a relic of the past.
Moreover, the studio should rework the grey tone in certain scenes. The gameplay looks gloomy, with only one or two colors used in them.
2) Restoration of online multiplayer
Even though GTA 5 Online dominates Rockstar’s live service offerings, many continue to play GTA 4 Online. The game mode is active on the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. While PC players can also access it, they’ll have to downgrade the game to an older version.
If GTA 4 is getting a remaster, Rockstar Games should consider bringing back the online multiplayer mode for all platforms. While console players can easily join it, PC players should also get direct access without having to downgrade.
3) Weapon wheel and radio wheel
The weapon wheel has become one of the most important features of the Grand Theft Auto series games. It improves the experience and greatly helps players during combat situations. Since modders have already implemented it on PC, Rockstar should make it an official feature in the GTA 4 remaster.
Similarly, radio wheels should also be added to the vehicles. The 2008 title has some of the best radio stations. However, the lack of a radio wheel makes it difficult for players to access them and remember the station names.
4) Stabilization of the PC port
The GTA 4 remaster should consider a PC port. Even after so many years, the PC version still has several minor issues, such as the unstable framerate that you may notice early on.
However, most issues from the PC version are not available on the console ports. Therefore, the GTA 4 remaster should aim to make the gameplay on PC at par with its console counterparts.
Also read: GTA 4 remastered release date
5) Control improvements
While the controls of the 2008 title are decent even for modern gamers, there is still scope for improvement. One notable thing is the auto-aim lock-on. If you aim at a target, the weapon remains glued to it, making it difficult to shoot other enemies around you.
Rockstar should consider making the auto-aim similar to that in GTA 5.
