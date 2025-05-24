What happened to GTA 4 remastered rumor? A look at the latest information

GTA 4 remastered rumors have been making the rounds on the internet lately. This began after a reliable insider expressed possibilities of Rockstar Games bringing the title to modern consoles later this year (2025). Grand Theft Auto 4 was originally released in 2008 and is highly regarded within the fanbase, which is why the rumors of possibly getting a remaster excited many.

Officially, however, nothing of the sort has been hinted at. Additionally, the insider in question has clarified that their previous statement was not about a remaster. With that said, let's take a look at the latest information regarding the GTA 4 remastered rumor.

Note - This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

GTA 4 remastered rumor: All you need to know

Tez2 suggests a GTA 4 port for modern consoles might come out later in 2025 (Image via GTAForums)

A few weeks back, Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders, was asked if they had heard anything about a GTA 4 remastered edition or even a port for modern consoles.

The title's original Xbox 360 port can be played on Current-Gen Xbox systems via backwards compatibility, but PS4 and PS5 users are unable to do the same with its PS3 port. Given how popular Grand Theft Auto 4 is within the franchise's fanbase, this is pretty unfortunate as it not only restricts new players from playing it, but also those who want to revisit Niko Bellic's story.

Here's an artwork of Niko Bellic, GTA 4's protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, Tez2 replied to the question mentioned above by stating that someone from Rockstar Games had hinted to them about a GTA 4 port, which per them, should now have gone a year up in development. The insider further said that it might even be released later this year.

Now, it should be noted that Tez2 only said a port, but as the question mentioned a potential GTA 4 remastered/port, fans might have expected a remaster like 2021's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Nevertheless, Tez2 has clarified in a recent statement that what they talked about is not a remaster. This is the latest information on the GTA 4 remastered rumor so far. Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has said anything related to this.

Tez2 clarifies what they talked about was not GTA 4 remastered (Image via GTAForums)

Therefore, if what the insider claims to have been hinted at turns out to be true, it could be a simple port for modern consoles, quite like the Red Dead Redemption port for PS4 and Nintendo Switch from August 2023.

