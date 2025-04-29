17 years of GTA 4: Remembering Niko Bellic’s epic story that pulled no punches

Today, April 29, 2025, marks 17 years since the release of GTA 4. This Rockstar Games title was quite different from its predecessors on the thematic front. It had a grittier approach to its narrative, at the helm of which was Niko Bellic, a European immigrant in Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto's iteration of New York), a rather complex character, and a stark difference from the leads that the franchise had seen till then.

Ad

Despite these differences, many regard its storyline as the best among all Grand Theft Auto games. So, on GTA 4's 17th anniversary, let's take a look back at Niko Bellic's epic story.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 4 Niko Bellic: Taking a look back at the beloved protagonist's epic journey in Liberty City

Official GTA 4 artwork of Niko Bellic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Niko Bellic arrives in Liberty City on a ship, trying to escape from his war-torn past and allured by stories of riches crafted by his cousin, Roman Bellic. That said, he soon finds out that none of it was true, and that his cousin was far from the fantasy life he boasted of in his letters.

Ad

Trending

But Niko adjusts and begins helping Roman in his small taxi business. However, since it is Grand Theft Auto, the protagonist eventually gets involved in the world of crime. He begins to work for a Russian mobster, Vlad, whom Roman is indebted to. Things snowball out of control, and Niko murders Vlad in an effort to set him and Roman free, but that only lands the pair in the hands of Mikhail Faustin, Russian mob boss.

Ad

Vlad worked for Faustin, and understandably, his murder didn't sit right with the latter. Nevertheless, the protagonist gets on his good side, thanks to his resourcefulness and that of his old friend and associate, Dimitri Rascalov.

Official GTA 4 artwork featuring Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri is cunning and manipulative and uses Faustin's reckless attitude as an excuse to coerce Niko into killing him, and the protagonist obliges. This is where Dimitri surfaces as GTA 4's primary antagonist, as even after the favor, he betrays Niko, and delivers him into the hands of Ray Bulgarin, who we then get to know is also a reason behind the protagonist leaving his home.

Ad

Ad

Check out: 5 most iconic missions in GTA 4, ranked

Niko Bellic worked for Bulgarin, but was on the run after a botched job. He manages to escape this time as well, only to find his and Roman's apartment on fire, and is forced to leave the district.

While on the run and being targeted by Dimitri time and again, the protagonist continues making a name for himself in Liberty City's criminal circles, working for different individuals. We also learn in this phase of GTA 4's story exactly why Niko came to Liberty City. He was looking for a fresh start, but was also on the hunt for a man named Darko Brevic, who turned on him and his allies during the war. Niko is the sole survivor of that betrayal.

Ad

He does manage to find him, but interestingly, only after having worked for the IAA, a government agency. This is thanks to his supposed girlfriend (Michelle/Karen) from his initial days in Liberty City, who turned out to be an undercover IAA agent. It seems that the authorities had an eye on Niko from the very beginning.

Ad

At this point, though, Darko is in a pathetic state, and killing him or letting him suffer the rest of his days is up to the player. Depending on their choice, Niko will speak afterwards of the emptiness he feels despite killing Darko, or the confusing anger for letting him live even after spending all that time on the hunt.

This is the sense of reality that separates GTA 4 from other GTA games. It's not about vengeance, but the sad reality of it.

Ad

Ad

Also check: 5 things in GTA 4 you can't do in GTA 5

Niko Bellic's monologues about his time from the war reflect a feeling of regret and appear to be commentary on the drastic impact such situations can have on a human being.

By the end of the game, players have to make an important choice. They can either go for a deal with Dimitri while working under mobster Jimmy Pegorino, or kill him, exacting revenge for the betrayal. However, both of these choices come with a heavy toll, as the former will get Roman killed, and the latter gets Niko's new love interest, Kate McReary, murdered in a failed assassination attempt.

Ad

The final mission in GTA 4 will let you take revenge for these acts, but there is no happy ending this time either, and just a sense of emptiness, fitting to the game's dark themes and narrative.

Read more: Is it worth playing GTA 4 in 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More