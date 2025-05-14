GTA 4 remaster should be a real thing, suggests ex-Rockstar dev

The term “GTA 4 remaster” has resurfaced on the internet over the past two days, and for good reason. Popular Rockstar insider Tez2 reported that a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster could be released later this year. Naturally, fans started talking about it, with many hoping it to become a reality as GTA 6 is still far away. Now, an ex-Rockstar employee has commented on the situation.

Ad

On an X post of May 12, 2025, former Rockstar developer @ObbeVermeij suggests a GTA 4 remaster port should be released. They also shared their personal insights on the popular Grand Theft Auto game.

Note: This article is based on rumors and speculation, and readers should take it with a grain of salt.

GTA 4 remaster can be successful, suggests Obbe Vermeij

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, someone asked the ex-Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij about his thoughts on the GTA 4 remaster rumor. Answering it, he said the following:

“I hadn't heard those rumours. I think gtaIV should be remastered.”

Moreover, the former Rockstar employee suggests that the rumored port has a potential:

“It's a great game and there have been a number of successful remasters recently.”

Ad

In the aforementioned line, Obbe Vermei seemingly referred to the recent release of “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.” Fans loved the classic title with modern graphics, revealing the potential of remasters if done correctly.

When to expect a potential GTA 4 remaster?

A screenshot of Tez2's comment on the GTA 4 remaster's potential release later this year (Image via Rockstar Games)

A couple of days ago, Tez2 reported that a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster is possible. He wrote the following on GTAForums, suggesting its release later this year:

Ad

“Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”

If the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 4 is a real thing, then fans can expect Rockstar to release it during the fall season to fill in the void of GTA 6.

Other latest Grand Theft Auto news you may like to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More