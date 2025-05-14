GTA 4 remaster should be a real thing, suggests ex-Rockstar dev

The term “GTA 4 remaster” has resurfaced on the internet over the past two days, and for good reason. Popular Rockstar insider Tez2 reported that a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster could be released later this year. Naturally, fans started talking about it, with many hoping it to become a reality as GTA 6 is still far away. Now, an ex-Rockstar employee has commented on the situation.
On an X post of May 12, 2025, former Rockstar developer @ObbeVermeij suggests a GTA 4 remaster port should be released. They also shared their personal insights on the popular Grand Theft Auto game.
Note: This article is based on rumors and speculation, and readers should take it with a grain of salt.
GTA 4 remaster can be successful, suggests Obbe Vermeij
As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, someone asked the ex-Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij about his thoughts on the GTA 4 remaster rumor. Answering it, he said the following:
“I hadn't heard those rumours. I think gtaIV should be remastered.”
Moreover, the former Rockstar employee suggests that the rumored port has a potential:
“It's a great game and there have been a number of successful remasters recently.”
In the aforementioned line, Obbe Vermei seemingly referred to the recent release of “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.” Fans loved the classic title with modern graphics, revealing the potential of remasters if done correctly.
When to expect a potential GTA 4 remaster?
A couple of days ago, Tez2 reported that a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster is possible. He wrote the following on GTAForums, suggesting its release later this year:
“Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”
If the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 4 is a real thing, then fans can expect Rockstar to release it during the fall season to fill in the void of GTA 6.
Other latest Grand Theft Auto news you may like to check out:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 release date might get delayed further, suggests popular reporter
- Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online now has a deadline
- Is Drake in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Are there children in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics
- Will GTA 6 have online
- GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak
- GTA 6 minimum system requirements
- GTA 6 collector's edition