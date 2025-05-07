Will there be GTA 6 collector's edition? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans have been curious whether there will be a GTA 6 collector's edition. For those unaware, major developers in the gaming industry often release an exclusive collector's edition variant of their video games at launch, potentially with additional items like a statue of in-game characters or items, art books, soundtrack DVDs, and more.

Ad

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed whether there will be a variant for Grand Theft Auto 6, so there is no way to provide a definitive answer. However, considering the developer's history in this regard, there likely will be a GTA 6 collector's edition.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of there being a GTA 6 collector's edition?

Ad

Trending

To explore the possibilities of whether there could be a GTA 6 collector's edition or not, we must see what direction Rockstar Games has taken in this regard in the past. Rockstar released a unique collector's edition when Grand Theft Auto 4, which recently celebrated its 17th anniversary, was first released. It featured a duffel bag and a lock box along with other interesting items themed around the title.

Check out: How many times has GTA 6 been delayed so far?

Ad

In 2012, the developer released a collector's edition for Max Payne 3, the marquee item that featured a statue of the protagonist. The trend continued the following year when Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5, and while its collector's edition didn't have any statues, it featured other interesting items like a Los Santos snapback hat, a steelbook, a small deposit bag, and more.

Ad

Read more: GTA 6 trailer 2 hints at an original Vice City-like character

Rockstar didn't release a new title for many years after GTA 5, but in 2018 came the much-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2, with an expansive collector's edition called the Collector's Box.

It didn't feature a statue of the lead character, Arthur Morgan, but offered a bunch of other items themed around the game, as can be seen in the following image.

Here's a look at the Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector's Box (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also check: GTA 6 Jason voice actor: Possibilities and predictions

Ad

So, if we take this trend into account, the seems to be a good possibility that there could be a GTA 6 collector's edition. However, readers should remember that this is only speculation at this point and Rockstar Games hasn't indicated anything regarding a GTA 6 collector's edition officially yet.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More