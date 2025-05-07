Will there be GTA 6 collector's edition? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans have been curious whether there will be a GTA 6 collector's edition. For those unaware, major developers in the gaming industry often release an exclusive collector's edition variant of their video games at launch, potentially with additional items like a statue of in-game characters or items, art books, soundtrack DVDs, and more.
Rockstar Games hasn't revealed whether there will be a variant for Grand Theft Auto 6, so there is no way to provide a definitive answer. However, considering the developer's history in this regard, there likely will be a GTA 6 collector's edition.
Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
What are the possibilities of there being a GTA 6 collector's edition?
To explore the possibilities of whether there could be a GTA 6 collector's edition or not, we must see what direction Rockstar Games has taken in this regard in the past. Rockstar released a unique collector's edition when Grand Theft Auto 4, which recently celebrated its 17th anniversary, was first released. It featured a duffel bag and a lock box along with other interesting items themed around the title.
In 2012, the developer released a collector's edition for Max Payne 3, the marquee item that featured a statue of the protagonist. The trend continued the following year when Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5, and while its collector's edition didn't have any statues, it featured other interesting items like a Los Santos snapback hat, a steelbook, a small deposit bag, and more.
Rockstar didn't release a new title for many years after GTA 5, but in 2018 came the much-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2, with an expansive collector's edition called the Collector's Box.
It didn't feature a statue of the lead character, Arthur Morgan, but offered a bunch of other items themed around the game, as can be seen in the following image.
So, if we take this trend into account, the seems to be a good possibility that there could be a GTA 6 collector's edition. However, readers should remember that this is only speculation at this point and Rockstar Games hasn't indicated anything regarding a GTA 6 collector's edition officially yet.
