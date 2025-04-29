GTA 4 dev shares behind-the-scenes tidbits on the game's 17th anniversary

Rockstar Games released GTA 4 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles on April 29, 2008. It is highly rated within the gaming community for its gritty and compelling narrative, as well as characters like the protagonist, Niko Bellic, and has turned 17 today.

Fans are taking a look back at the title on this occasion, and so is Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar who worked on it along with many other entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Reminiscing about GTA 4's development on X, the former Rockstar dev talked about how many GTA San Andreas features didn't return as they were focused on making this game "truly next-gen".

"To focus on making the game truly next-gen, we dropped many game features from San Andreas. Stats (fitness, weight), Multiple cities, Stealth, Underwater swimming, Jet packs, Tanks, Bicycles, Monster trucks, Car modding, Planes…"

Obbe Vermeij also revealed that its missions were designed to suit the story, and that Xbox 360 was chosen as the lead platform, as, according to him, it was difficult to work with the PS3.

Ex-Rockstar dev talks about GTA 4 delay and his expectation of the series becoming darker being wrong

In the same tweet as talked about above, ex-Rockstar Games Technical Director, Obbe Vermeij, revealed that the originally planned release date for Grand Theft Auto 4 was October 16, 2007. However, the decision to delay it was made in July that year, as it wouldn't have been possible to hit that deadline.

"The original release date was October 16th 2007, in time for Christmas. We made the decision to delay the game in July 2007. Only at that time did it become clear we were going to miss the deadline."

He also stated that he had expected the series to continue getting "darker and more serious" and that Grand Theft Auto 5 proved this expectation of his wrong. GTA 4 explores mature and gritty themes, but its successor went pretty much in the opposite direction with its narrative.

Check out: 17 years of GTA 4: Remembering Niko Bellic’s epic story that pulled no punches

Another interesting point mentioned in Obbe Vermeij's tweet was regarding Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. The former Rockstar dev talked about realizing a 32-player network game which eventually evolved into GTA Online. It is worth noting that Vermeij didn't work on Grand Theft Auto 5, and had left Rockstar Games in 2009.

That title has kept players entertained for a long time, but they are now looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6. Notably, Vermeij stated in a comment under the tweet above that if it were up to him, he wouldn't release additional trailers for the sequel as there already is a lot of hype, and the element of surprise would make its release a bigger event.

So far, only one official GTA 6 trailer has been showcased. Whether Rockstar Games drops more leading up to the title's Fall 2025 release remains to be seen.

