GTA 4 remastered release date: Exploring the 2025 rumor

Many in the Grand Theft Auto community are busy speculating when exactly the reported GTA 4 remastered release date will be shared. Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything related to its 2008 release of late, but a reputed insider recently suggested that a modern console port of the title could be in development, and may release later this year.

As far as things are concerned officially so far, Rockstar's next known release is Grand Theft Auto 6, which has been delayed to May 2026. However, the gap between now and then looks good enough to fit in a potential GTA 4 remastered release date.

Note - This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of a potential GTA 4 remastered release date of 2025?

Reputed Rockstar insider suggests GTA 4 remastered release date may arrive later this year (Image via GTAForums)

While replying to a query regarding a potential GTA 4 remaster for modern consoles, Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, claimed that they were hinted by someone from the studio about it, and that it should already be a year in development by now.

"Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year."

This alone provides a good chance of a GTA 4 remastered release date for 2025. Although there is no official confirmation at this point, Tez2 has an impressive track record of providing correct information related to Grand Theft Auto games and other Rockstar projects. Hence, their statement is worth taking into account.

Check out: Is GTA IV getting remastered

Back in 2022, the insider had talked about plans for a Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remaster that, per them, got shelved. However, the studio dropped a PS4 and Nintendo Switch port for Red Dead Redemption back in August 2023, and then brought it over to PC in October 2024.

So, there seems to be a good possibility of a similar Grand Theft Auto 4 port (that might even be called GTA 4 Definitive Edition) being in store.

Also check: GTA 4 Remaster could release before GTA 6, suggests Rockstar leaker

As for when this potential GTA 4 remastered release date could arrive, Fall 2025 looks like a good time. Putting out something like it around October or November would be a great way to fill the void created by the GTA 6 release date delay to May 2026.

Releasing it after that, on the other hand, would run the risk of it not getting ample spotlight, as Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely the most anticipated video game of all time.

It is also worth noting that Lucia Caminos, one of the upcoming title's protagonists, used to live in Liberty City (GTA 4's setting). Therefore, it would be great if fans get to revisit the New York-based location in the form of a remastered port before they head over to Vice City in GTA 6.

Having said that, readers should remember that all of this is only speculation at the moment, and the reported GTA 4 remastered port has not been officially confirmed.

