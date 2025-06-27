GTA Online update: 6 new vehicles that Rockstar has added

Rockstar Games released a weekly GTA Online update on June 26, 2025, and added six new vehicles to the multiplayer game for purchase. These additions are part of the Money Fronts DLC that was released on June 17, 2025. The developer made them available on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This article lists all six new vehicles released with the GTA Online update and provides important details about them.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

List of 6 new vehicles released with the latest GTA Online update

1) Annis Minimus

The Annis Minimus is now available for all Grand Theft Auto Online players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis Minimus is a four-seater sedan car that you can purchase for $1,417,000 after the latest GTA Online update. Rockstar Games listed this vehicle on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The Annis Minimus' design is based on the 2019-2023 Nissan Maxima (A36). If you fully customize it, you can cruise at a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h).

2) Brute Bobcat Security Stockade

The Brute Bobcat Security Stockade is finally available after the latest GTA Online update, and you can purchase it for $2,440,500 on Warstock Cache & Carry. It is an armored truck that can reach a top speed of only 85.75 mph (138.00 km/h).

Note that the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade is a Pegasus vehicle that cannot be stored or customized. However, you can cruise around with up to four players in the vehicle.

3) Declasse Tampa GT

The Declasse Tampa GT was an exclusive car for GTA+ members. However, after the new GTA Online update, regular players can also own it.

The Tampa GT is listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a price tag of $1,311,000. It is a muscle car that can be equipped with Hao's Special Works Performance Upgrades. After that, its top speed reaches 166.00 mph (267.15 km/h).

4) Declasse Walton L35 Stock

Rockstar Games released a new off-road vehicle after six months, and you can buy it for a price of $1,303,700.

The Declasse Walton L35 Stock is a truck based on the 1991-1993 Chevrolet S-10. It is a new variant of the Walton L35 series with an all-wheel drive layout. The car also appears in Grand Theft Auto 6 as an NPC vehicle. Its top speed is 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h) in the current game.

5) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

The GTA Online update added a new Cheetah to the catalog (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicle enthusiasts have had their eyes on the LSCM Cheetah Classic since day one, and it is finally available for purchase in the multiplayer game. It is the third generation of the Cheetah and has an expensive price tag of $1,950,500.

This car is suitable for street racing, considering you tune it properly. A fully upgraded LSCM Cheetah Classic can run at a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h).

6) Overflod Suzume

The Overflod Suzume can now be purchased by regular GTA Online players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Overflod Suzume was one of the key highlights of the Money Fronts DLC, and you can now purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website. It is an electric supercar that can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) with just regular upgrades.

While the vehicle is currently free for GTA+ members, regular players will have to pay $3,074,500 for it.

With these additions, Rockstar Games has finished releasing all vehicles from the Grand Theft Auto Online Money Fronts DLC. While the MTL Flatbed Custom is in the game, we may not get to purchase it, at least in the current DLC.

