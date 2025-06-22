"Rockstar lets us buy multiple mansions": Leaked GTA Online DLC files spark fan demands

Some content from GTA Online's Money Fronts DLC files has reportedly been datamined. Many data miners leaked that the future content plan for the game includes mansions, suggesting that players could likely buy them in the near future. This has led the Grand Theft Auto community to rejoice, as many players have always wanted to be able to buy mansions in the game.
Consequently, many fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the update. Popular YouTuber and a well-known gaming community member, TGG, recently posted on X to share their expectations for the upcoming content:
“My #1 wish for the Mansion DLC is that Rockstar lets us buy multiple mansions, not just one…”
They also emphasized that many players have enough money to buy everything shown in the leaks.
Another fan, @lossantostv_, suggested that they should be able to buy five of the mansions, as they had been grinding in the game for a decade:
“Exactly. We’ve grinded heists, flipped businesses, survived 10 years of updates… let us live like true GTA billionaires and own 5 mansions minimum.”
@NikolaosDarmls, another fan, shared their wish to see one more big heist in the game, along with the Mansions:
“Mentions Will be a awesome dlc. Hope we get like the last big heist. We rob maze bank or something similar”
Here are some of the more fan wishes from the leaked update:
All of the aforementioned comments by fans share their wish to see something extra with the mansions.
As stated earlier, mansions were found in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, which was recently released on June 17, 2025. The leakers suggest that there will likely be some missions related to these properties before being able to buy them in a future DLC.
What has been leaked regarding the GTA Online mansions update?
According to leaked Money Fronts DLC files, mansions will likely be teased before their arrival, and will be linked with some sort of missions for players to get a discount on the property.
The leaks further suggested that there will likely be three new missions for Mr. Faber’s client that will work as a teaser for the mansions update.
Fans are recommended to take this with a grain of salt; however, there’s definitely something big coming in the game later this year. Rockstar is going to add more content in the next GTA Online update.