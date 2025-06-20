Rockstar to add 6 new vehicles in GTA 5 Online update next week

Rockstar Games added nine new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update of the Money Fronts DLC. This includes two new SUVs, three sedans, one muscle car, one sports car, one supercar, and one police bike. Although some of them are currently locked behind GTA+ subscriptions, many players have been rejoicing to get so many rides at once, and it looks like the developers still have a lot more to add.
In the Money Fronts newswire post of June 17, 2025, Rockstar announced it would add six brand new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update on June 26, 2025.
New vehicles in GTA 5 Online update next week might include the leaked cars
As can be seen above, Rockstar announced the debut of six new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update in the following manner:
“There’s plenty more coming to GTA Online in the weeks and months ahead, including six more vehicles arriving next week”
The "next week" here implies the next weekly update, scheduled for June 26, 2025. While it’s unknown what vehicles the developers will add next, some drip-feed vehicles of the Money Fronts DLC have been leaked online. These include the following:
- Brute Bobcat Security Stockade
- Declasse Drift Walton L35
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
Moreover, new drift-tuning-compatible cars have also been found in the DLC files:
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Annis Hardy
Players will likely be able to enter Drift Races with these rides by applying the related upgrades.
The six new vehicles announced for the GTA 5 Online update could include many of these leaked vehicles. Fans must wait until next week to find out which rides make their debut in Los Santos.
Till then, car collectors can acquire the following new rides:
- Annis Minimus
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Annis Hardy
- Överflöd Suzume
- Western Police Bike
- Karin Woodlander
- Dewbauchee Rapid GTX
- Karin Everon RS
All these new vehicles in the GTA Online update keep motorheads invested while they wait for the new ones.
