Rockstar to add 6 new vehicles in GTA 5 Online update next week

Rockstar Games added nine new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update of the Money Fronts DLC. This includes two new SUVs, three sedans, one muscle car, one sports car, one supercar, and one police bike. Although some of them are currently locked behind GTA+ subscriptions, many players have been rejoicing to get so many rides at once, and it looks like the developers still have a lot more to add.

In the Money Fronts newswire post of June 17, 2025, Rockstar announced it would add six brand new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update on June 26, 2025.

New vehicles in GTA 5 Online update next week might include the leaked cars

A screenshot of the latest GTA 5 Online update newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

As can be seen above, Rockstar announced the debut of six new vehicles in the GTA 5 Online update in the following manner:

Trending

“There’s plenty more coming to GTA Online in the weeks and months ahead, including six more vehicles arriving next week”

The "next week" here implies the next weekly update, scheduled for June 26, 2025. While it’s unknown what vehicles the developers will add next, some drip-feed vehicles of the Money Fronts DLC have been leaked online. These include the following:

Brute Bobcat Security Stockade

Declasse Drift Walton L35

Declasse Walton L35 Stock

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Moreover, new drift-tuning-compatible cars have also been found in the DLC files:

Players will likely be able to enter Drift Races with these rides by applying the related upgrades.

The six new vehicles announced for the GTA 5 Online update could include many of these leaked vehicles. Fans must wait until next week to find out which rides make their debut in Los Santos.

Till then, car collectors can acquire the following new rides:

All these new vehicles in the GTA Online update keep motorheads invested while they wait for the new ones.

Other related new content to check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More