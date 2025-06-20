GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (June 20 to 25, 2025)

The recently released Money Fronts DLC has added a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in the popular multiplayer title. These special rides are still a great way for Salvage Yard owners to earn money. The latest set of such vehicles includes three different cars made by manufacturers Dinka, Lampadati, and Mammoth, which will remain live till June 25, 2025. A player can earn around $750,000 by selling these rides this week.

Let’s take a quick look at all of the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, available till June 25, 2025.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are Jester Classic, Tropos Rallye, and more (June 20 to 25, 2025)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update of the Money Fronts DLC allows Salvage Yard owners to steal the following rides via Salvage Yard Robbery missions:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Dinka Jester Classic

Mission:

The Dinka Jester Classic is finally back in the limelight as a Salvage Yard Robbery car this week. The 2-seater classic sports car heavily resembles the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A80).

In terms of performance, the Jester Classic is capable of a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and takes about 1:05.749 to complete one lap.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Lamapdati Tropos Rallye

Mission:

The Lampadati Tropos Rallye also shines bright in Los Santos this week as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle. It looks like a real-life Lancia Stratos HF.

Unlike the Karin Everon RS, the Tropos Rallye can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and takes about 1:05.766 to complete a lap.

3) Grand Theft Auto Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, a four-door off-road SUV that highly resembles the real-life Hummer H1.

According to popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the SUV can reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.043.

The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on June 26, 2025.

