GTA Online weekly update (June 19–25, 2025)

The first GTA Online weekly update of the Money Fronts DLC is live right now, allowing players to earn more bonuses and claim up to 40% discounts on select vehicles. The major attraction is undoubtedly the new set of missions known as Mr. Faber Work. Moreover, all of the new Money Laundering missions of the car wash business are now giving 2x cash and RP, making it a must-own property this week.
Furthermore, the Overtime Rumble adversary mode has returned to the limelight with double rewards throughout the week. Up to 40% discount is claimable in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update kickstarts Summer DLC with exciting bonuses (June 19–25, 2025)
New businesses:
New set of missions:
New vehicles:
- Karin Everon RS
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Karin Woodlander
- Western Police Bike
- Annis Hardy
- Överflöd Suzume
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Annis Minimus
2x Cash and RP:
- Money Laundering (Hands on Car Wash)
- Overtime Rumble
The new GTA Online Money Fronts has also added 50 new vehicles to the Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility list.
Featured vehicles and cars to check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (June 19-25, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Annis Hardy
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Karin Woodlander
- Karin 190z
- Ocelot Locust
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Karin Everon RS
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Ocelot Jugular
Premium Test Ride:
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Western Cliffhanger
- Vapid Riata
- Dinka Enduro
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Dinka Jester Classic (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye (The Duggan Robbery)
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (The McTony Robbery)
Some of the new DLC vehicles are exclusively available as part of the Plus benefits this month.
List of GTA Online weekly discounts worth checking in the newest update (June 19-25, 2025)
40% off:
- Overflod Tyrant
- Karin Previon
- Ubermacht Zion Classic
- Lampadati Cinquemila
- Ubermacht Niobe
- HVY Nightshark
- Overflod Imorgon
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Overflod Entity XXR
- Canis Freecrawler
- Service Carbine – Gun Van
30% off:
- Darnell Bros. Garment Factory
- Bail Office
- Counterfeit Cash business
- Autoshops
- Agencies
The GTA Online LS Tags are still available post the release of the Money Fronts DLC.
Other latest content to check in the Grand Theft Auto Online update:
