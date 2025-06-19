GTA Online weekly update (June 19–25, 2025)

The first GTA Online weekly update of the Money Fronts DLC is live right now, allowing players to earn more bonuses and claim up to 40% discounts on select vehicles. The major attraction is undoubtedly the new set of missions known as Mr. Faber Work. Moreover, all of the new Money Laundering missions of the car wash business are now giving 2x cash and RP, making it a must-own property this week.

Furthermore, the Overtime Rumble adversary mode has returned to the limelight with double rewards throughout the week. Up to 40% discount is claimable in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update kickstarts Summer DLC with exciting bonuses (June 19–25, 2025)

New businesses:

New set of missions:

New vehicles:

2x Cash and RP:

Money Laundering (Hands on Car Wash)

Overtime Rumble

FIB Priority File:

The new GTA Online Money Fronts has also added 50 new vehicles to the Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility list.

Featured vehicles and cars to check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (June 19-25, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Annis Hardy

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

Karin Woodlander

Karin 190z

Ocelot Locust

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

Karin Everon RS

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Ocelot Jugular

Premium Test Ride:

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Western Cliffhanger

Vapid Riata

Dinka Enduro

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Some of the new DLC vehicles are exclusively available as part of the Plus benefits this month.

List of GTA Online weekly discounts worth checking in the newest update (June 19-25, 2025)

40% off:

Overflod Tyrant

Karin Previon

Ubermacht Zion Classic

Lampadati Cinquemila

Ubermacht Niobe

HVY Nightshark

Overflod Imorgon

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Overflod Entity XXR

Canis Freecrawler

Service Carbine – Gun Van

30% off:

The GTA Online LS Tags are still available post the release of the Money Fronts DLC.

Other latest content to check in the Grand Theft Auto Online update:

