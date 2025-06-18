How to get a free Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online (June 19 to 25, 2025)

The Ocelot XA-21 is a two-door supercar currently featured in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC week. With a design similar to the Jaguar C-X75, the vehicle is widely recognized for its reliable performance and exotic appearance. While it normally costs about $2,375,000, you can acquire it for free as the newest Podium Vehicle till June 25, 2025. All you have to do is spin The Lucky Wheel and wait for it to stop on the car prize.
That said, the task isn’t as easy as it may sound, and you might wonder if the vehicle is worth trying your luck for. To help you make a decision, this article shares everything important about the Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online Money Fronts week.
Ocelot XA-21 in the GTA Online: Performance review (June 19-25, 2025)
The GTA 5 XA-21 debuted in 2017 with the Gunrunning DLC update. As per the in-game files, it is powered by a six-gear engine in an AWD layout. The game data says the vehicle's top speed is 98.92 mph (159.20 km/h); however, it can actually go much faster than that.
According to tests conducted by popular GTA analyst Broughy1322, the XA-21 can reach a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.459. While it may not look that fast, it can actually beat some other popular supercars in GTA Online in terms of lap timings, including:
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Lampadati Tigon
- Overflod Autarch
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Grotti Visione
- Overflod Entity MT
- Emperor ETR1
- Grotti Furia
- Grotti X80 Proto
- Pegassi Tezeract
- Progen T20
- Pegassi Osiris
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Truffade Nero Custom
Moreover, the XA-21 supercar is considered untouchable in terms of traction and cornering ability. Players can easily take corners at high speed with relative ease while using this vehicle, making it one of the best options for roaming the busy streets of Los Santos.
Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online: Design review
Unlike the new vehicles in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, the main design inspiration for the XA-21 seems to be the real-life Jaguar C-X75. Moreover, some parts of its body are seemingly also based on the following automobiles:
- McLaren P1 – Silhouette and rear wing
- 2014–2019 Jaguar F-Type – Front fascia
- 2007–2019 Maserati GranTurismo – Headlights
- Koenigsegg Regera – Side intakes
- W Motors Lykan HyperSport – Interior
Overall, the XA-21 has a rounded and aerodynamic design that many can appreciate.
As it can be obtained for free as the latest Podium Vehicle, the Ocelot XA-21 seems to be the perfect ride to collect during the GTA Online Money Fronts update week.