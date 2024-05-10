5 reasons to own Grotti Furia in GTA Online

The Grotti Furia has been a part of GTA Online since the Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. Based on various real-life Ferrari cars, most notably the 488 Pista and SF90 Stradale, this supercar is one of the most stylish cars you can buy from the Legendary Motorsport website. While many veterans can be frequently seen driving the vehicle, it is not very popular among new players.

Therefore, this article lists five reasons why you should own the Grotti Furia in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 things that make the Grotti Furia a must-own car in GTA Online

1) It is currently on a discount

A picture of the Frotti Furia in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Furia is one of the costliest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, with a base price tag of $2,740,000 and a trade price tag of $2,055,000. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering even more discounts on the vehicle.

You can now buy the supercar for an additional 40% off on both standard and trade prices. However, the offer is available only till May 15, 2024.

2) Offers great customizations

The Grotti cars are known to offer some of the best after-market customizations, and the Furia is also no exception. You can drive it to any Los Santos Customs garage and choose from various bumpers, canards, exhausts, hoods, liveries, roofs, skirts, and many more.

Although the customizations are not as extravagant as the notable HSW cars in GTA Online, a fully customized Grotti Furia can still give tough competition to many other cars in the multiplayer game.

3) One of the fastest Grotti cars

As of May 2024, Grand Theft Auto Online has 20 Grotti vehicles, and the Furia ranks as the eighth fastest Grotti car. While its base top speed is only 100.17 mph or 161.20 km/h, you can increase it to 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h with proper after-market customizations. It also has a lap record of 1:01.294 minutes.

The Grotti Furia comes with an active spoiler, making it one of the best choices for custom GTA Online Drag Races.

4) Can be collected for free

If you play Grand Theft Auto 5 Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can collect the Grotti Furia as a Career Progress Reward. Since the vehicle was released as part of the Diamond Casino Heist DLC, you must complete the Tier 4 challenges of The Diamond Casino Heist category.

Once completed, you can claim the Grotti Furia, along with $250,000 in-game money and 10000 RP. It is one of the best GTA Online free cars you must collect in 2024.

5) A returning car in Grand Theft Auto 6

The Grotti Furia as seen in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Furia is confirmed to be one of the returning cars in Grand Theft Auto 6. It was spotted in the MacArthur Causeway (real-life name) scene of the first trailer. Therefore, if you haven’t driven the car and are not familiar with its driving mechanism yet, you must do it in GTA Online itself.

Rockstar Games may add some changes to the returning cars in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, you should get the original Furia driving experience in the current multiplayer game.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto Online vehicles

Can you test-drive GTA Online vehicles before buying?

Yes. You can test-drive vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online before buying as long as they are available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Rockstar Games offers a five-minute test-drive period for all players who visit the store.

Read more on GTA Online vehicles

