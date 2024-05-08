5 best BMW cars in GTA Online in 2024, ranked

GTA Online's extensive vehicle catalog also offers BMW cars that players can buy and steal. However, many players don’t notice them as Rockstar Games changes various details of the in-game cars. The BMW cars are mostly introduced under the Übermacht label. As of May 2024, the multiplayer game has 14 BMW/Übermacht cars. While some of them were removed from the in-game stores, you can still acquire them using various methods.

This article lists and ranks five of the best BMW cars that you can drive in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion. The ranking is based on the top speeds of the vehicles.

Ranking the 5 best BMW cars to drive in GTA Online in 2024

5) Übermacht Cypher

The Cypher in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Übermacht Cypher is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online, based on the real-life BMW M2 (F87). Although it does not have the new Drift Tuning Modifications, Rockstar Games added it as one of the Tuner cars, which are known for their extensive customizations and drifting abilities.

It was one of the OG drift cars before the Drift Tuning Modification was popularized. A fully customized Cipher can reach a top speed of 113.50 mph or 182.66 km/h.

4) Übermacht Zion Cabrio

If you are looking for coupe BMW cars, the Übermacht Zion Cabrio is a notable choice. It is one of the best free cars in GTA Online you can steal from the streets. The Zion Cabrio's design is based on the real-life BMW 6-Series E64, and it is also a convertible car.

The Übermacht Zion Cabrio is best for free-roaming as it can reach a top speed of 117.00 mph or 188.29 km/h.

3) Übermacht Sentinel XS

The Übermacht Sentinel XS is not only a gem in GTA Online but also one of the cars expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. The coupe car is based on the real-life BMW M3 E92. The best thing about this vehicle is that it comes with Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades.

The standard top speed (on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One) of the vehicle is 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h. However, if you play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can boost its top speed to 137.75 mph or 221.69 km/h with HSW Performance Upgrades from the Los Santos Car Meet workshop.

2) Übermacht SC1

The Übermacht SC1 is one of the most stylish BMW cars in GTA Online based on the real-life BMW M1 Homage Concept. It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online with a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h.

The vehicle has a stylishly futuristic look and great customizations that enhance its aesthetics and performance. The bulletproof rear also protects you from enemy firepower.

1) Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

An image of the Sentinel Classic Widebody (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Sentinel Classic Widebody is the fastest Übermacht car in GTA Online with a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. It is an upgraded version of the Sentinel Classic and is based on the real-life BMW E30 M3.

The Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody can be a great companion if you are into drifting and customizations. It is a compact coupe car that supports Benny’s customizations. You can also take it to car meets to show your customization skills.

FAQ

Will there be new cars in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024?

Yes. Rockstar Games recently announced that it would add a new supercar named Överflöd Pipistrello as part of the upcoming GTA Online Summer 2024 DLC. We can also expect to see more new cars after the DLC release date.

