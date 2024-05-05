5 regular cars in real-life we'd love to see in GTA 6

It seems that the most commonly released cars in GTA Online are not regular cars but supercars and hypercars. These are pretty expensive and flashy, but the game has so many of these cars that it feels immersion-breaking. Supercars and the like are expected to be rare, but if you get in a Grand Theft Auto game like GTA 5 or its online counterpart, you'll find them everywhere.

Players have become bored of so many supercars, which is why regular cars like the Impaler LX and SZ have seen such a warm reception. With this in mind, we expect Rockstar to introduce similar cars in GTA 6 as well.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 regular cars that should be in GTA 6

1) Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is a great choice for regular cars in GTA 6 (Image via Wikipedia)

The Camry is the best-selling sedan in the United States, and it's one of the best regular cars that should be there in GTA 6. We're talking about the newer Camry models, of course, as Grand Theft Auto Online already has two different older models. One of them, the Asterope, is based on the Toyota Aurion (XV40), while the Asterope GZ is based on the 5th-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).

The latter was released in The Chop Shop update, which also released two other regular cars (the Impaler models mentioned before).

2) Toyota Corolla

Another Toyota car that deserves to be in GTA 6 (Image via Wikipedia)

GTA 6 fans have been demanding more regular cars recently, and Toyota is a popular brand many of them want to see. This is why we had to add another popular Toyota car to the list — the Corolla. Again, this is about the modern regular variant, as GTA Online already has the Corolla Levin and the Corolla Sprinter Trueno AE86.

That said, the Vectre takes some inspiration from a modern-day Corolla, although it's mostly based on the Lexus RC F.

3) Honda Civic

The 12th-generation Civic sedan could also be added (Image via Wikipedia)

It's impossible to make a list of the most popular regular cars in real life that we'd want in GTA 6 without including the Honda Civic. Like the Toyota cars mentioned before, Grand Theft Auto Online already has several Civic models, but these aren't based on the regular modern variant.

The Kanjo and Kanjo SJ in GTA Online are based on iconic Civic variants from the 90s and early 2000s, like the Type R EK9 and the Civic Coupe, respectively. The Sugoi, on the other hand, is inspired by the Type R FK8, a rather modern sports car. However, GTA 6 should include the regular street-legal version instead.

4) Tesla Model Y

GTA 6 is likely to have more electric cars (Image via Wikipedia)

Tesla cars can hardly be considered regular cars, but the Model Y is not a supercar. It's a mid-sized crossover SUV from the electric car company that was the best-selling vehicle in the world consecutively in 2022 and 2023.

Rockstar has added plenty of electric cars in GTA Online, with the Coil company being based on Tesla itself. However, the Model Y has yet to make an appearance, so it would be perfect for GTA 6.

5) Hyundai Tucson

There aren't many Hyundai vehicles in the GTA series (Image via Wikipedia)

GTA 6 could certainly do more with Hyundai vehicles. Grand Theft Auto Online only has one — the Bollokan Prairie, which seems to be based on the Hyundai Tiburon from the 2000s. Fans would love to see more Bollokan vehicles in the next game, and what better car to represent than the Hyundai Tucson?

This compact crossover SUV is quite a popular vehicle in real life, so it should make its way to GTA 6 as well. There could be some Hyundai SUVs as well, along with cars from other Korean manufacturers like Kia.

