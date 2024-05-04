GTA 6 fans want "more normal cars" instead of supercars

GTA 6 fans want to see "more normal cars" instead of supercars. In a recent thread on the r/GTA6 subreddit, an individual named Grazerous said that they had an "unpopular opinion" about the upcoming game, which was:

The OP went on to explain that Grand Theft Auto 5 has countless different supercars that are quite common and easy to acquire. They added:

"However, I would like GTA 6 to have a wider variety of normal cars or 'fast' cars, but not extremely fast. Of course, yes, I would like to have supercars, but a really high price, so they are more difficult to obtain. The main point is that I'd like to roam the streets of Leonida without having to go at 200 km/h. Sometimes I'd just want to cruise with my car."

Another user, viva-la-vendredi, agreed with the sentiment and added that they want supercars to be rare. They pointed out that the GTA games have a tendency to spawn the same type of car that you're driving. This means once you get a rare vehicle, it's suddenly all over the map.

As more people started agreeing with the original poster, user Top-Information-220 affirmed that their opinion wasn't unpopular at all. They added that they, too, would like to see more cars based on offerings from Toyota, KIA, and even more European manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz.

Redditor "1707turbo" explained how Mafia 2 made this work. The game has a lockpicking minigame for breaking into cars, where the difficulty increases the more expensive the vehicle is. The GTA 6 leaks seem to be hinting at a similar system, as the title has been reported to have different types of carjacking equipment.

Rockstar has done this in the past as well, with one of the most distinctive features in GTA Chinatown Wars being the carjacking minigame.

"ArkashaKaz" pointed out how some of the most recent GTA Online vehicles like the Impaler LX and SZ, added with The Chop Shop update, have received a warm reception from the fanbase. They also explained that it's not that GTA 6 fans don't want supercars, but it's just that they've become more used to these fancy cars.

GTA 6 fans have uncovered several returning cars in the game

The leaked footage and the trailer revealed countless returning cars in GTA 6, from Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart. This includes classics like the Banshee, the Tornado, the Comet Retro Custom, and more. Regular cars like the Futo, the Blista Compact, the Alpha, and the Buffalo have also been spotted.

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar has been releasing some regular cars in the latest GTA Online content updates. This gives GTA 6 fans hope that they might be adding more normal cars in the upcoming game as well.

