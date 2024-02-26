5 of the craziest GTA Online vehicles that one must know about (2024)

GTA Online has an abundance of vehicles that cater to all kinds of player needs. Rockstar Games also adds new vehicles every six months with DLC updates. Currently, the multiplayer game has over 500 vehicles from different classes and categories. While most of the popular vehicles are known by a majority of the player base, Rockstar Games also offers some crazy vehicles that only a handful of players know about.

Nonetheless, this article lists five of the wackiest vehicles every GTA Online player should know about in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Festival Bus, BF Space Docker, and three other crazy GTA Online vehicles to know in 2024

1) BF Space Docker

The BF Space Docker is one of the weirdest vehicles in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. It is a modified version of the BF Dune Buggy and has alien-themed decorations all around its body. It is a hidden car in GTA Online that only a fraction of players own.

Although the BF Space Docker doesn’t have any special abilities, Rockstar Games added a unique engine sound and horn to it. You must reach the Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War to acquire this vehicle. Once acquired, you can flex this crazy vehicle in front of other players in the lobby.

2) Nagasaki Shotaro

The Nagasaki Shotaro is not only one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online but also has a wacky look. It is a futuristic-looking vehicle inspired by the Light Cycle from the popular Hollywood movie Tron: Legacy.

Rockstar Games classifies it as a sports bike and allows players to use it in all races. You can purchase this motorcycle from the Legendary Motorsport website for a fixed price of $2,225,000. However, you must first unlock it by completing one mission of the Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

3) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 may look like a typical muscle car in GTA Online, but it has some crazy abilities. While it is already a weaponized vehicle, Rockstar Games also added special parachutes. You can deploy its parachute to glide for longer durations when in the air.

You can also use the power hop mechanism to jump over unmovable obstacles. Many players can be seen using the power hop to jump off a cliff and then deploy the parachutes to land on the ground safely. This feature also comes in handy when fleeing from tailgating enemies.

4) BF Ramp Buggy

If you are fed up with the enemies and other NPCs constantly blocking your path while driving, then you can use the BF Ramp Buggy to flip them off the road. It is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online that is primarily used to clear traffic from the road.

You can flip off most (if not all) vehicles that usually spawn on the road. Many players can also use it to perform unique stunt jumps with others. However, with each flip, the vehicle loses its durability and can be destroyed. You can purchase it for a base price of $3,192,000 and a trade price of $2,400,000.

5) Festival Bus

The Festival Bus is one of the most uncommon vehicles in the multiplayer game. It is a custom-built service vehicle primarily based on the standard Police Prison Bus. The Festival Bus has no special abilities as such. However, you can goof around with others in the lobby while blasting in-game music at full volume.

Other players can also dance by climbing on top of the Festival Bus. It is an underrated vehicle in the game and deserves to return in GTA 6. You can buy it for a fixed price of $1,842,050.

