Which real-life car is GTA Online's Impaler SZ based on, and is it worth buying?

The Declasse Impaler SZ is the newest car in GTA 5 Online added with the weekly update on February 22, 2024. Rockstar Games originally added it to the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Chop Shop DLC files and teased it through a Newswire on February 15, 2024. Currently, it is available for purchase in the game from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

At the moment, only a few details are known about the vehicle. Nonetheless, this article briefly discusses which real-life car the Declasse Impaler SZ is based on and whether it is worth buying in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

What is the real-life inspiration for the Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online?

The Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online is primarily based on the real-life 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. However, you can also see some inspiration from the fourth-generation Chevrolet Caprice, which was the base model for the Impala SS.

The in-game car is a four-seater sedan very similar to its real-life counterpart in terms of looks and details. It has a long body with a large hood and short trunk. The motorhead community praised Rockstar Games for adding various minor details from the original vehicle in the Declasse Impaler SZ.

Is the Declasse Impaler SZ worth buying?

Unfortunately, the straightforward answer is no. The Declasse Impaler SZ has many shortcomings that fans discovered immediately after the most recent GTA Online weekly update.

Firstly, it is a simple car with no extravagant features such as Hao’s Special Works, Benny’s Original Motor Works upgrades, Imani Tech upgrades, extra armor, and weapons. Despite this, the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges a fixed price of $1,280,000.

Moreover, according to many YouTubers, the Declasse Impaler SZ does not have a commendable top speed. Its acceleration and speed are only adequate to take you from point A to point B. Although the community has yet to figure out the actual top speed of the vehicle, its base top speed is 89.48 mph (144.00 km/h).

Although Rockstar Games promoted it as a drag race car, the Declasse Impaler SZ cannot be used in GTA Online Drag Races. Therefore, if you are looking for a reliable and fast vehicle that can be used daily, you should steer away from this one.

On the other hand, if you are a car collector interested in classic cars, the Declasse Impaler SZ can be a great addition to your GTA Online car collection. Rockstar Games also offers decent customization options to modify the car’s looks.

